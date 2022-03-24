Connect with ASCO Power Technologies at Electro Expo 2022

ASCO Power will show its latest critical power innovations through its Digital Hub at Electro Expo 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The ASCO Power Digital Hub lets attendees electronically access ASCO’s digital product and service information and witness critical power equipment in operation via virtual reality technology.

Attendees can connect with ASCO experts who can explain critical power concepts and optimize critical power solutions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, will highlight its latest innovations at the Electro Expo 2022 in March. Attendees can meet seasoned ASCO experts and experience the ASCO Digital Hub that shows how ASCO critical power equipment solutions benefit facilities across a range of industries.

The event will be held on March 30 and 31, 2022, at the Huntington Convention Center in Cleveland, Ohio, USA. The event is FREE to power industry professionals including engineers, facility managers, contractors, and technicians.

The ASCO Power Digital Hub features the entire range of ASCO Power products from transfer switches to industrial control products. Its Interactive 3D Facility enables attendees to take a close look at equipment and learn how ASCO solutions improve power reliability and streamline compliance. The hub’s Video Library presents critical power summaries, FAQs, and expert perspectives. Using the hub’s virtual reality tools, attendees can operate ASCO critical power equipment and see power devices in operation to learn how ASCO solves backup power challenges in Data Centers, Telecommunication Hubs, Healthcare Facilities, and more By visiting the ASCO exhibit, attendees can:

Learn about the latest ASCO technologies, products, solutions, and applications

Get a closer look at equipment through our digital tools and 360-degree videos

Network with ASCO experts and industry peers

Visit the ASCO Events page for registration information and event details.

ASCO critical power solutions are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more about ASCO products and services.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about any of ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email CustomerCare@Ascopower.com, or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news and updates, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

