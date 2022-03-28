Connect IT APAC Returns In Person to Sydney With Pro Surfer Layne Beachley as Keynote Speaker

The channel’s premier event signals region’s comeback and includes an M&A Summit, job fair and more

SYDNEY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kaseya, the leading provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized business (SMBs), announced today that Sydney is back in business! After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Connect IT Asia-Pacific returns live, and in person, July 19-21, 2022 for its annual IT conference at the Hyatt Regency Sydney located next to Darling Harbour in the Central Business District.

World-famous professional surfer Layne Beachley AO will headline the event. Beachley, a beloved Aussie, will inspire attendees with her presentation on sustaining success, overcoming challenges and maintaining a winning mindset. “We are beyond thrilled to be back in person and get to share best practices and network in person,” said Dermot McCann, Kaseya SVP and General Manager, APAC. “We have an exciting lineup featuring some of Australia’s most beloved personalities, and this will truly be the must-attend event of the year!”

Leading up to the conference, there will be a pre-day M&A Summit focused on mergers and acquisitions and sales and marketing. Designed to help MSPs better understand how M&A activity will impact the industry, the summit will feature informative sessions by industry experts, including transaction advisors, private equity managers and successful sellers and buyers. They will discuss evaluating opportunities, preparing for an exit and avoiding common pitfalls.

Another highlight this year is the highly anticipated job fair to address tech hiring challenges facing the industry. Through its university partnerships, Kaseya has invited a qualified talent pool to attend Connect IT so that vendors may interview them for open positions with their respective companies. Kaseya understands that tech talent is in high demand, and hard to find, and even spearheaded its own companywide initiative, Grow Your Own, a program that provides training, mentorship and leadership development to employees across the company so they can move up within the organization.

Connect IT Asia-Pacific would not be possible without our generous partners. A special thank you to Platinum Sponsor Cisco, Gold Sponsor Bitdefender and Silver Sponsor Invarosoft.

Get your Connect IT Asia-Pacific tickets and the latest info on programming, key announcements and news from our sponsors at connectit.com/apac/.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium sized businesses (SMBS). Through its open platform and customer-centric approach, Kaseya delivers best in breed technologies that allow organizations to efficiently manage, secure, and backup IT. Kaseya IT Complete is the most comprehensive, integrated IT management platform comprised of industry-leading solutions from Kaseya, Unitrends, RapidFire Tools, Spanning Cloud Apps, IT Glue, ID Agent, Graphus, RocketCyber and TruMethods. The platform empowers businesses to command all of IT centrally; easily manage remote and distributed environments; simplify backup and disaster recovery; safeguard against cybersecurity attacks; effectively manage compliance and network assets; streamline IT documentation and automate across IT management functions. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a presence in over 20 countries. To learn more, visit www.kaseya.com.

Contacts

KYLIE BANKS



Kaseya



813-841-6054



kylie.banks@kaseya.com

VICTORIA JOHNSON



Walker Sands Communications



312-267-0066



victoria.johnson@walkersands.com