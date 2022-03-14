Congressman Ro Khanna Tours Headquarters of Plus, a Silicon Valley-Based Level 4 Autonomous Trucking Technology Innovation Leader

CUPERTINO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Today Congressman Ro Khanna (CA-17), a leading technology advocate in the U.S. House of Representatives, toured the headquarters of Plus, a global autonomous trucking technology company in the 17th Congressional District which was recently named to Fast Company’s list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022.





David Liu, CEO and Co-Founder of Plus, said: “We are honored to host Representative Ro Khanna at Plus and proud to have such a passionate ambassador for technology representing our district and the larger tech community in Washington, DC. We share Rep. Khanna’s drive to ensure that technology innovations positively impact the communities not just of tech centers but also the heartland of America and areas that have traditionally been left out. With our driver-in product, PlusDrive, a truck driver’s job is instantly elevated to a role similar to an airplane pilot. This makes their jobs safer, easier, and less stressful, which will help retain drivers and recruit new drivers interested in the ease-of-use of this advanced technology.”

During the tour, Rep. Khanna took his first ride in a semi truck equipped with PlusDrive, which was operated autonomously on the highway, supervised by Plus’s safety driver, on I-280 through the heart of the District. Rep. Khanna learned about Plus’s innovative approach to safety and Level 4 autonomy. The company’s PlusDrive product, already being operated by the world’s largest fleets and truck manufacturers, allows drivers and fleets to benefit from the improved safety, fuel efficiency, and sustainability of autonomous trucking technology today. The group also discussed the current patchwork of regulations and the need for clear and consistent federal policies to facilitate the safe deployment of autonomous trucks.

“I am excited to see firsthand how trucking technology will make our roads safer and the supply chain more efficient, but just as important, help modernize and create digital jobs for the trucking industry and communities across the U.S.,” said Congressman Ro Khanna. “From safety drivers to technicians and others who will operate, supervise, or service trucks, this innovative technology being developed right here in our District will create new jobs and business opportunities for our country.”

ABOUT THE OFFICE OF CONGRESSMAN RO KHANNA

Congressman Khanna represents the 17th District of California, which covers communities in Silicon Valley. Visit his website at Khanna.house.gov. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter @RepRoKhanna.

ABOUT PLUS

Plus is a global leader in autonomous driving technology for long-haul trucking, headquartered in Silicon Valley. Plus is developing high-performance full-stack Level 4 autonomous driving technology to enable driverless trucks. Plus’s first commercial product, PlusDrive, is a driver-in solution that supports drivers to make long-haul trucking safer, more efficient, more comfortable, and more sustainable. PlusDrive is already being delivered to world-class fleets and truck manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.plus.ai or follow us on LinkedIn or YouTube.

