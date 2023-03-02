Conga Is Now Great Place to Work Certified

BROOMFIELD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced that it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India!

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

“I continue to be impressed with the caliber of our India-based colleagues and leaders, their tenure, and their commitment to living the Conga Way,” said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. “We deeply value our teams there, which comprise 41 percent of our global workforce and enable full product lifecycle management for our organization. With a Trust Index© score of 89, we’re humbled that our colleagues rated us so highly on their experience of Conga’s credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.”

In India, the Institute partners with more than 1,400 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models for all leaders.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company’s unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We’re committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

