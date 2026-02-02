Conga Completes Acquisition of PROS B2B Business

Redefines Commercial Excellence for Enterprises with a Clear Path from Price to Signature

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conga, a leader for AI-powered innovation in configure, price, quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and document automation, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the B2B business of PROS Holdings, Inc (“PROS”) from certain investment funds affiliated with Thoma Bravo, the world’s largest software-focused investment firm.

This transaction unites two industry leaders to help enterprises maximize revenue, reduce risk, and improve profitability. By bringing together AI-driven pricing optimization, configuration, quoting, and contracting capabilities, the combined company creates a differentiated enterprise platform that connects the commerce chain and enables end-to-end revenue orchestration from price to signature.

The expanded Conga leadership team will continue to be led by CEO Dave Osborne.

“To operate as connected, intelligent businesses, enterprises need a commerce chain that keeps everyone moving in the same direction,” said Osborne. “By bringing Conga and PROS B2B together, we’re connecting pricing, quoting, and contracting so teams work from shared insights and recommendations, stay aligned, and streamline the path from decision to execution.

“As we look ahead, we are focused on integrating the two companies thoughtfully and swiftly with customer continuity and innovation guiding the way. We’ll share more at Conga Connect in March in Orlando. I hope to see you there.”

This closing marks a new chapter for Conga and its customers:

Market-led combination: Driven by what the market is asking for, two category leaders are coming together to deliver connected, best-of-breed solutions across commerce and contracting, giving enterprises more choice and control in what they adapt and how they expand.

Driven by what the market is asking for, two category leaders are coming together to deliver connected, best-of-breed solutions across commerce and contracting, giving enterprises more choice and control in what they adapt and how they expand. Growth at scale: The acquisition expands Conga’s growth opportunity, building on Conga’s base of more than 10,000 customers, and over half of the Fortune® 100.

The acquisition expands Conga’s growth opportunity, building on Conga’s base of more than 10,000 customers, and over half of the Fortune® 100. Significant customer impact: The complementary strengths of Conga and PROS B2B help customers connect pricing, quoting, and contracting for a clearer path from quote to commitment.

The complementary strengths of Conga and PROS B2B help customers connect pricing, quoting, and contracting for a clearer path from quote to commitment. Customer continuity: Customers will continue to receive consistent, high-quality support throughout the integration and beyond.

The PROS Travel business is not included in this transaction and will remain a separate, standalone entity in the Thoma Bravo portfolio.

To learn more about the combined offerings and the future of commerce and contracting, register for Conga Connect, March 9 to 11 in Orlando.

About Conga

Conga partners with leading companies around the world to accelerate their journey to become a more connected, intelligent business. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Powered by a unified data model and purpose-built AI, Conga helps companies achieve a unique advantage—one built on seamless connection, actionable intelligence, and scalable growth.

Conga delivers an advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Visit conga.com for more information.

