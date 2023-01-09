<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Confluent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on January 30, 2023

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, which ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. market close on Monday, January 30, 2023. Confluent will host a live video webcast during its sales kickoff conference in Las Vegas to discuss the results.

Video Webcast Information

Date: Monday, January 30, 2023

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://investors.confluent.io

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, Confluent’s earnings press release and supplemental materials will be accessible from its investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Shane Xie

investors@confluent.io

Media Contact
Taylor Jones

pr@confluent.io

