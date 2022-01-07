Confluent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on February 10, 2022

Home Business Wire Confluent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the platform for data in motion, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended December 31, 2021, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 10, 2022. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Video Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://investors.confluent.io

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, Confluent’s earnings press release and supplemental materials will be accessible from its investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Confluent

Confluent is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure focused on data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Shane Xie

investors@confluent.io

Media Contact
Taylor Jones

pr@confluent.io

