Home Business Wire Confluent to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 05, 2022
Business Wire

Confluent to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 05, 2022

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming platform to set data in motion, today announced it will release financial results for its first quarter of 2022, which ended March 31, 2022, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, May 05, 2022. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Video Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, May 05, 2022

Time: 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://investors.confluent.io

Prior to the commencement of the webcast, Confluent’s earnings press release and supplemental materials will be accessible from its investor relations website at investors.confluent.io. A replay of the webcast will also be accessible from Confluent’s investor relations website a few hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Shane Xie

investors@confluent.io

Media Contact
Taylor Jones

pr@confluent.io

Articoli correlati

Free Resource from ISACA Shares Zero Trust Tactics for Strengthening Cyber Defenses

Business Wire Business Wire -
ISACA is also making additional complimentary security resources available in light of recent global volatility SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Recent global events...
Continua a leggere

iQor Earns Government Safety Seal in Santa Rosa

Business Wire Business Wire -
This Marks the Second Safety Seal Recognition for iQor in the Philippines SANTA ROSA, Philippines--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BPO--The Philippines Department of Labor...
Continua a leggere

Thomas Global Secures SkyWest Airlines as Launch Customer for TFD-4000 LCD Flight Displays

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif. & SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Thomas Global is pleased to announce that it has secured SkyWest Airlines, a subsidiary of...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Free Resource from ISACA Shares Zero Trust Tactics for Strengthening Cyber Defenses

Business Wire