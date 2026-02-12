Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

di
Business Wire
-
  • Fourth quarter subscription revenue of $302 million, up 20% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $169 million, up 23% year over year
  • Fiscal year 2025 subscription revenue of $1,120 million, up 21% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $624 million, up 27% year over year
  • 1,521 customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR, up 10% year over year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2025.



“Confluent delivered a strong fourth quarter to close the year, including 23% year over year growth in Confluent Cloud,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Our AI product advancements and continued innovation across our core offerings further strengthened our category leadership this quarter. We remain focused on delivering a complete data streaming platform to support our customers’ most mission-critical workloads, including emerging agentic AI applications.”

“We are pleased to finish the year strong, highlighted by solid top-line growth and continued margin expansion at scale,” said Rohan Sivaram, CFO, Confluent. “Our results reinforce the strategic value of our complete data streaming platform, and we remain focused on executing our diversified growth strategy across core streaming, DSP, AI, and the partner ecosystem.”

 

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

 

Q4 2025

Q4 2024

Y/Y Change

Subscription Revenue

$301.6

$250.6

20%

Total Revenue

$314.8

$261.2

21%

GAAP Operating Loss

$(99.2)

$(105.8)

$6.6

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$27.6

$13.6

$14.0

GAAP Operating Margin

(31.5%)

(40.5%)

9.0 pts

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

8.8%

5.2%

3.6 pts

GAAP Net Loss Per Share

$(0.23)

$(0.27)

$0.04

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share

$0.12

$0.09

$0.03

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$42.1

$35.2

$6.9

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$35.5

$29.1

$6.4

 

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
(In millions, except per share data and percentages)

 

FY 2025

FY 2024

Y/Y Change

Subscription Revenue

$1,119.7

$922.1

21%

Total Revenue

$1,166.7

$963.6

21%

GAAP Operating Loss

$(380.1)

$(419.1)

$39.0

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$86.1

$27.5

$58.6

GAAP Operating Margin

(32.6%)

(43.5%)

10.9 pts

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

7.4%

2.9%

4.5 pts

GAAP Net Loss Per Share

$(0.86)

$(1.07)

$0.21

Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share

$0.42

$0.29

$0.13

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

$64.3

$33.5

$30.8

Adjusted Free Cash Flow

$76.0

$9.5

$66.5

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines

As announced on December 8, 2025, Confluent and International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) (NYSE: IBM) have entered into a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire Confluent for $31.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026, subject to approval by Confluent shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, Confluent will not be holding a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results or providing financial guidance.

Confluent uses its investor relations website and may use its X (Twitter), LinkedIn, and Facebook accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding (i) our focus on delivering a complete data streaming platform, (ii) our market and category leadership position, (iii) execution of our growth strategy, (iv) our overall future prospects, and (v) the proposed merger with IBM, including the expected timing of the closing. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history, including in uncertain macroeconomic environments, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our recent growth, (iii) our ability to increase consumption of our offerings, (iv) our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and initiatives, (v) our ability to attract new customers and successfully ramp their consumption of our offerings, as well as retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (vi) uncertain macroeconomic conditions, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our Data Streaming Platform, and our ability to capture our share of that market opportunity, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, (ix) our ability to attract, ramp, and retain highly qualified personnel, and the impacts of attrition and related challenges, (x) breaches in our security measures, intentional or accidental cybersecurity incidents or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data, (xi) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud and our other cloud-based offerings, (xii) our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth, (xiii) the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger with IBM are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from Confluent’s stockholders or required regulatory approvals are not obtained, on a timely basis or at all, (xiv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to a right to terminate the proposed merger with IBM, including circumstances requiring Confluent to pay a termination fee, and (xv) uncertainty as to timing of completion of the proposed merger and the ability of each party to complete the proposed merger. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business or results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow margin, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not substitutes for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are limited as such measures do not reflect our future contractual commitments and do not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP measures, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation-related charges which include stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software; amortization of acquired intangibles; acquisition-related expenses; amortization of debt issuance costs; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions and income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue, respectively.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures and free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the non-recurring impact from a change to timing of certain cash compensation payments and adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.

Definition

Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. We define ARR as (1) with respect to Confluent Platform and Confluent Private Cloud customers, the amount of revenue to which our customers are contractually committed over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions, and (2) with respect to Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream customers, the amount of revenue that we expect to recognize from such customers over the following 12 months, calculated by annualizing actual consumption of Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream in the last three months of the applicable period, assuming no increases or reductions in usage rate. Services arrangements are excluded from the calculation of ARR. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

 

Confluent, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

 

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

347,210

 

$

385,980

 

Marketable securities

 

1,706,762

 

 

1,524,583

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

390,752

 

 

314,306

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

54,545

 

 

47,271

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

107,744

 

 

79,179

 

Total current assets

 

2,607,013

 

 

2,351,319

 

Property and equipment, net

 

93,179

 

 

78,680

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

4,936

 

 

8,818

 

Goodwill

 

164,406

 

 

164,406

 

Intangible assets, net

 

6,054

 

 

7,924

 

Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current

 

77,737

 

 

71,468

 

Other assets, non-current

 

31,945

 

 

12,296

 

Total assets

$

2,985,270

 

$

2,694,911

 

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

20,708

 

$

7,531

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

182,735

 

 

194,250

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

8,178

 

 

8,694

 

Deferred revenue

 

468,984

 

 

378,771

 

Total current liabilities

 

680,605

 

 

589,246

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

1,205

 

 

9,138

 

Deferred revenue, non-current

 

29,655

 

 

30,430

 

Convertible senior notes, net

 

1,095,988

 

 

1,092,149

 

Other liabilities, non-current

 

8,678

 

 

12,722

 

Total liabilities

 

1,816,131

 

 

1,733,685

 

Stockholders’ equity:
Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

3

 

 

2

 

Class B common stock

 

1

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,447,970

 

 

2,953,080

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

5,656

 

 

(2,641

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(2,284,491

)

 

(1,989,216

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

1,169,139

 

 

961,226

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

2,985,270

 

$

2,694,911

 

 

Confluent, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 
Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Revenue:
Subscription

$

301,645

 

$

250,636

 

$

1,119,724

 

$

922,091

 

Services

 

13,174

 

 

10,584

 

 

47,024

 

 

41,551

 

Total revenue

 

314,819

 

 

261,220

 

 

1,166,748

 

 

963,642

 

Cost of revenue:
Subscription(1)

 

65,423

 

 

55,220

 

 

245,355

 

 

208,600

 

Services(1)

 

14,239

 

 

12,345

 

 

54,554

 

 

48,870

 

Total cost of revenue

 

79,662

 

 

67,565

 

 

299,909

 

 

257,470

 

Gross profit

 

235,157

 

 

193,655

 

 

866,839

 

 

706,172

 

Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)

 

121,926

 

 

114,886

 

 

481,706

 

 

421,237

 

Sales and marketing(1)

 

159,807

 

 

145,194

 

 

592,519

 

 

547,379

 

General and administrative(1)

 

52,598

 

 

39,359

 

 

172,716

 

 

156,703

 

Total operating expenses

 

334,331

 

 

299,439

 

 

1,246,941

 

 

1,125,319

 

Operating loss

 

(99,174

)

 

(105,784

)

 

(380,102

)

 

(419,147

)

Other income, net

 

19,534

 

 

19,288

 

 

79,414

 

 

84,486

 

Loss before income taxes

 

(79,640

)

 

(86,496

)

 

(300,688

)

 

(334,661

)

(Benefit from) provision for income taxes

 

(393

)

 

1,558

 

 

(5,413

)

 

10,404

 

Net loss

$

(79,247

)

$

(88,054

)

$

(295,275

)

$

(345,065

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.27

)

$

(0.86

)

$

(1.07

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

 

351,880

 

 

329,407

 

 

343,800

 

 

321,863

 

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

2024

 

2025

 

2024
Cost of revenue - subscription

$

10,443

$

9,242

$

39,085

$

35,438
Cost of revenue - services

 

1,318

 

2,384

 

6,965

 

9,781
Research and development

 

50,692

 

45,938

 

193,345

 

171,487
Sales and marketing

 

30,476

 

35,178

 

127,654

 

139,929
General and administrative

 

13,749

 

14,837

 

54,959

 

60,466
Total stock-based compensation-related charges

$

106,678

$

107,579

$

422,008

$

417,101
 

Confluent, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss

$

(79,247

)

$

(88,054

)

$

(295,275

)

$

(345,065

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

7,786

 

 

6,234

 

 

29,556

 

 

22,089

 

Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities

 

(4,441

)

 

(8,205

)

 

(22,300

)

 

(37,766

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

969

 

 

966

 

 

3,839

 

 

3,836

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

 

14,848

 

 

14,213

 

 

58,310

 

 

54,258

 

Non-cash operating lease costs

 

1,090

 

 

1,172

 

 

4,300

 

 

3,966

 

Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized

 

101,625

 

 

102,924

 

 

397,325

 

 

395,660

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,848

)

 

46

 

 

(18,699

)

 

277

 

Other

 

1,100

 

 

1,675

 

 

5,686

 

 

3,370

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
Accounts receivable

 

(35,102

)

 

(36,327

)

 

(79,718

)

 

(86,562

)

Deferred contract acquisition costs

 

(26,768

)

 

(15,974

)

 

(71,853

)

 

(53,246

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

4,292

 

 

1,205

 

 

(25,394

)

 

844

 

Accounts payable

 

8,893

 

 

(8,159

)

 

13,466

 

 

127

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

27,861

 

 

32,861

 

 

(15,512

)

 

25,639

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(2,321

)

 

(4,191

)

 

(8,894

)

 

(10,140

)

Deferred revenue

 

23,375

 

 

34,825

 

 

89,437

 

 

56,173

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

42,112

 

 

35,211

 

 

64,274

 

 

33,460

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capitalization of internal-use software costs

 

(6,152

)

 

(5,420

)

 

(22,558

)

 

(21,404

)

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(352,708

)

 

(367,357

)

 

(1,638,898

)

 

(1,539,716

)

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

2,567

 

 

6,144

 

 

15,311

 

Maturities of marketable securities

 

341,540

 

 

381,127

 

 

1,474,654

 

 

1,591,164

 

Purchases of investments in privately-held companies

 

 

 

 

 

(750

)

 

(2,250

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(442

)

 

(669

)

 

(3,597

)

 

(2,567

)

Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(115,516

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

 

(17,762

)

 

10,248

 

 

(185,005

)

 

(74,978

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options

 

24,551

 

 

19,504

 

 

57,260

 

 

55,836

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

 

23,926

 

 

23,970

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

24,551

 

 

19,504

 

 

81,186

 

 

79,806

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(228

)

 

(1,589

)

 

775

 

 

(2,069

)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

48,673

 

 

63,374

 

 

(38,770

)

 

36,219

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

298,537

 

 

322,606

 

 

385,980

 

 

349,761

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

347,210

 

$

385,980

 

$

347,210

 

$

385,980

 

 

Confluent, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit:
Total gross profit on a GAAP basis

$

235,157

 

$

193,655

 

$

866,839

 

$

706,172

 

Total gross margin on a GAAP basis

 

74.7

%

 

74.1

%

 

74.3

%

 

73.3

%

Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges

 

11,761

 

 

11,626

 

 

46,050

 

 

45,219

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

471

 

 

780

 

 

1,870

 

 

2,368

 

Non-GAAP total gross profit

$

247,389

 

$

206,061

 

$

914,759

 

$

753,759

 

Non-GAAP total gross margin

 

78.6

%

 

78.9

%

 

78.4

%

 

78.2

%

 
Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

121,926

 

$

114,886

 

$

481,706

 

$

421,237

 

Research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis

 

38.7

%

 

44.0

%

 

41.3

%

 

43.7

%

Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges

 

50,692

 

 

45,938

 

 

193,345

 

 

171,487

 

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

7,115

 

 

10,046

 

 

29,797

 

 

24,750

 

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense

$

64,119

 

$

58,902

 

$

258,564

 

$

225,000

 

Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue

 

20.4

%

 

22.5

%

 

22.2

%

 

23.3

%

 
Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

159,807

 

$

145,194

 

$

592,519

 

$

547,379

 

Sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis

 

50.8

%

 

55.6

%

 

50.8

%

 

56.8

%

Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges

 

30,476

 

 

35,178

 

 

127,654

 

 

139,929

 

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

 

717

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense

$

129,331

 

$

109,299

 

$

464,865

 

$

406,733

 

Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue

 

41.1

%

 

41.8

%

 

39.8

%

 

42.2

%

 
General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis

$

52,598

 

$

39,359

 

$

172,716

 

$

156,703

 

General and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis

 

16.7

%

 

15.1

%

 

14.8

%

 

16.3

%

Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges

 

13,749

 

 

14,837

 

 

54,959

 

 

60,466

 

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

12,514

 

 

302

 

 

12,528

 

 

1,702

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense

$

26,335

 

$

24,220

 

$

105,229

 

$

94,535

 

Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue

 

8.4

%

 

9.3

%

 

9.0

%

 

9.8

%

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

 

2025

 

 

2024

 

Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income:
Operating loss on a GAAP basis

$

(99,174

)

$

(105,784

)

$

(380,102

)

$

(419,147

)

GAAP operating margin

 

(31.5

%)

 

(40.5

%)

 

(32.6

%)

 

(43.5

%)

Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges

 

106,678

 

 

107,579

 

 

422,008

 

 

417,101

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

471

 

 

780

 

 

1,870

 

 

2,368

 

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

 

19,629

 

 

11,065

 

 

42,325

 

 

27,169

 

Non-GAAP operating income

$

27,604

 

$

13,640

 

$

86,101

 

$

27,491

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

8.8

%

 

5.2

%

 

7.4

%

 

2.9

%

 
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:
Net loss on a GAAP basis

$

(79,247

)

$

(88,054

)

$

(295,275

)

$

(345,065

)

Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges

 

106,678

 

 

107,579

 

 

422,008

 

 

417,101

 

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles

 

471

 

 

780

 

 

1,870

 

 

2,368

 

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

 

19,629

 

 

11,065

 

 

42,325

 

 

27,169

 

Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

969

 

 

966

 

 

3,839

 

 

3,836

 

Add: Income tax effects and adjustments(1)

 

(2,720

)

 

(1,272

)

 

(18,291

)

 

(3,236

)

Non-GAAP net income

$

45,780

 

$

31,064

 

$

156,476

 

$

102,173

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, basic

$

0.13

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.46

 

$

0.32

 

Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

$

0.12

 

$

0.09

 

$

0.42

 

$

0.29

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic

 

351,880

 

 

329,407

 

 

343,800

 

 

321,863

 

Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted

 

378,754

 

 

362,150

 

 

371,160

 

 

355,067

 


Contacts

Investor Contact
Faheem Khan
investors@confluent.io

Media Contact
Justin Dorff
pr@confluent.io


Read full story here