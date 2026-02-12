Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

- Fourth quarter subscription revenue of $302 million, up 20% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $169 million, up 23% year over year
- Fiscal year 2025 subscription revenue of $1,120 million, up 21% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $624 million, up 27% year over year
- 1,521 customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR, up 10% year over year
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2025.
“Confluent delivered a strong fourth quarter to close the year, including 23% year over year growth in Confluent Cloud,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Our AI product advancements and continued innovation across our core offerings further strengthened our category leadership this quarter. We remain focused on delivering a complete data streaming platform to support our customers’ most mission-critical workloads, including emerging agentic AI applications.”
“We are pleased to finish the year strong, highlighted by solid top-line growth and continued margin expansion at scale,” said Rohan Sivaram, CFO, Confluent. “Our results reinforce the strategic value of our complete data streaming platform, and we remain focused on executing our diversified growth strategy across core streaming, DSP, AI, and the partner ecosystem.”
Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
Q4 2025
Q4 2024
Y/Y Change
Subscription Revenue
$301.6
$250.6
20%
Total Revenue
$314.8
$261.2
21%
GAAP Operating Loss
$(99.2)
$(105.8)
$6.6
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$27.6
$13.6
$14.0
GAAP Operating Margin
(31.5%)
(40.5%)
9.0 pts
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
8.8%
5.2%
3.6 pts
GAAP Net Loss Per Share
$(0.23)
$(0.27)
$0.04
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share
$0.12
$0.09
$0.03
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$42.1
$35.2
$6.9
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$35.5
$29.1
$6.4
Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights
FY 2025
FY 2024
Y/Y Change
Subscription Revenue
$1,119.7
$922.1
21%
Total Revenue
$1,166.7
$963.6
21%
GAAP Operating Loss
$(380.1)
$(419.1)
$39.0
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$86.1
$27.5
$58.6
GAAP Operating Margin
(32.6%)
(43.5%)
10.9 pts
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
7.4%
2.9%
4.5 pts
GAAP Net Loss Per Share
$(0.86)
$(1.07)
$0.21
Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share
$0.42
$0.29
$0.13
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
$64.3
$33.5
$30.8
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
$76.0
$9.5
$66.5
Proposed Merger with International Business Machines
As announced on December 8, 2025, Confluent and International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) (NYSE: IBM) have entered into a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire Confluent for $31.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026, subject to approval by Confluent shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.
In light of the pending transaction with IBM, Confluent will not be holding a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results or providing financial guidance.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding (i) our focus on delivering a complete data streaming platform, (ii) our market and category leadership position, (iii) execution of our growth strategy, (iv) our overall future prospects, and (v) the proposed merger with IBM, including the expected timing of the closing. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history, including in uncertain macroeconomic environments, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our recent growth, (iii) our ability to increase consumption of our offerings, (iv) our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and initiatives, (v) our ability to attract new customers and successfully ramp their consumption of our offerings, as well as retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (vi) uncertain macroeconomic conditions, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our Data Streaming Platform, and our ability to capture our share of that market opportunity, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, (ix) our ability to attract, ramp, and retain highly qualified personnel, and the impacts of attrition and related challenges, (x) breaches in our security measures, intentional or accidental cybersecurity incidents or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data, (xi) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud and our other cloud-based offerings, (xii) our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth, (xiii) the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger with IBM are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from Confluent’s stockholders or required regulatory approvals are not obtained, on a timely basis or at all, (xiv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to a right to terminate the proposed merger with IBM, including circumstances requiring Confluent to pay a termination fee, and (xv) uncertainty as to timing of completion of the proposed merger and the ability of each party to complete the proposed merger. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business or results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow margin, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not substitutes for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are limited as such measures do not reflect our future contractual commitments and do not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below.
We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP measures, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation-related charges which include stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software; amortization of acquired intangibles; acquisition-related expenses; amortization of debt issuance costs; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions and income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue, respectively.
We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures and free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the non-recurring impact from a change to timing of certain cash compensation payments and adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.
Definition
Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. We define ARR as (1) with respect to Confluent Platform and Confluent Private Cloud customers, the amount of revenue to which our customers are contractually committed over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions, and (2) with respect to Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream customers, the amount of revenue that we expect to recognize from such customers over the following 12 months, calculated by annualizing actual consumption of Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream in the last three months of the applicable period, assuming no increases or reductions in usage rate. Services arrangements are excluded from the calculation of ARR. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.
About Confluent
Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.
Confluent, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
December 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
347,210
$
385,980
|Marketable securities
1,706,762
1,524,583
|Accounts receivable, net
390,752
314,306
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
54,545
47,271
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
107,744
79,179
|Total current assets
2,607,013
2,351,319
|Property and equipment, net
93,179
78,680
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
4,936
8,818
|Goodwill
164,406
164,406
|Intangible assets, net
6,054
7,924
|Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current
77,737
71,468
|Other assets, non-current
31,945
12,296
|Total assets
$
2,985,270
$
2,694,911
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
$
20,708
$
7,531
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
182,735
194,250
|Operating lease liabilities
8,178
8,694
|Deferred revenue
468,984
378,771
|Total current liabilities
680,605
589,246
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,205
9,138
|Deferred revenue, non-current
29,655
30,430
|Convertible senior notes, net
1,095,988
1,092,149
|Other liabilities, non-current
8,678
12,722
|Total liabilities
1,816,131
1,733,685
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
—
—
|Class A common stock
3
2
|Class B common stock
1
1
|Additional paid-in capital
3,447,970
2,953,080
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,656
(2,641
)
|Accumulated deficit
(2,284,491
)
(1,989,216
)
|Total stockholders’ equity
1,169,139
961,226
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
2,985,270
$
2,694,911
Confluent, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Revenue:
|Subscription
$
301,645
$
250,636
$
1,119,724
$
922,091
|Services
13,174
10,584
47,024
41,551
|Total revenue
314,819
261,220
1,166,748
963,642
|Cost of revenue:
|Subscription(1)
65,423
55,220
245,355
208,600
|Services(1)
14,239
12,345
54,554
48,870
|Total cost of revenue
79,662
67,565
299,909
257,470
|Gross profit
235,157
193,655
866,839
706,172
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development(1)
121,926
114,886
481,706
421,237
|Sales and marketing(1)
159,807
145,194
592,519
547,379
|General and administrative(1)
52,598
39,359
172,716
156,703
|Total operating expenses
334,331
299,439
1,246,941
1,125,319
|Operating loss
(99,174
)
(105,784
)
(380,102
)
(419,147
)
|Other income, net
19,534
19,288
79,414
84,486
|Loss before income taxes
(79,640
)
(86,496
)
(300,688
)
(334,661
)
|(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
(393
)
1,558
(5,413
)
10,404
|Net loss
$
(79,247
)
$
(88,054
)
$
(295,275
)
$
(345,065
)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.23
)
$
(0.27
)
$
(0.86
)
$
(1.07
)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
351,880
329,407
343,800
321,863
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation-related charges as follows:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Cost of revenue - subscription
$
10,443
$
9,242
$
39,085
$
35,438
|Cost of revenue - services
1,318
2,384
6,965
9,781
|Research and development
50,692
45,938
193,345
171,487
|Sales and marketing
30,476
35,178
127,654
139,929
|General and administrative
13,749
14,837
54,959
60,466
|Total stock-based compensation-related charges
$
106,678
$
107,579
$
422,008
$
417,101
Confluent, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
$
(79,247
)
$
(88,054
)
$
(295,275
)
$
(345,065
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
7,786
6,234
29,556
22,089
|Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities
(4,441
)
(8,205
)
(22,300
)
(37,766
)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
969
966
3,839
3,836
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
14,848
14,213
58,310
54,258
|Non-cash operating lease costs
1,090
1,172
4,300
3,966
|Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized
101,625
102,924
397,325
395,660
|Deferred income taxes
(1,848
)
46
(18,699
)
277
|Other
1,100
1,675
5,686
3,370
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations:
|Accounts receivable
(35,102
)
(36,327
)
(79,718
)
(86,562
)
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
(26,768
)
(15,974
)
(71,853
)
(53,246
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
4,292
1,205
(25,394
)
844
|Accounts payable
8,893
(8,159
)
13,466
127
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
27,861
32,861
(15,512
)
25,639
|Operating lease liabilities
(2,321
)
(4,191
)
(8,894
)
(10,140
)
|Deferred revenue
23,375
34,825
89,437
56,173
|Net cash provided by operating activities
42,112
35,211
64,274
33,460
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capitalization of internal-use software costs
(6,152
)
(5,420
)
(22,558
)
(21,404
)
|Purchases of marketable securities
(352,708
)
(367,357
)
(1,638,898
)
(1,539,716
)
|Sales of marketable securities
—
2,567
6,144
15,311
|Maturities of marketable securities
341,540
381,127
1,474,654
1,591,164
|Purchases of investments in privately-held companies
—
—
(750
)
(2,250
)
|Purchases of property and equipment
(442
)
(669
)
(3,597
)
(2,567
)
|Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired
—
—
—
(115,516
)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(17,762
)
10,248
(185,005
)
(74,978
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options
24,551
19,504
57,260
55,836
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
—
—
23,926
23,970
|Net cash provided by financing activities
24,551
19,504
81,186
79,806
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(228
)
(1,589
)
775
(2,069
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
48,673
63,374
(38,770
)
36,219
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
298,537
322,606
385,980
349,761
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
347,210
$
385,980
$
347,210
$
385,980
Confluent, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(in thousands, except percentages and per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit:
|Total gross profit on a GAAP basis
$
235,157
$
193,655
$
866,839
$
706,172
|Total gross margin on a GAAP basis
74.7
%
74.1
%
74.3
%
73.3
%
|Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges
11,761
11,626
46,050
45,219
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles
471
780
1,870
2,368
|Non-GAAP total gross profit
$
247,389
$
206,061
$
914,759
$
753,759
|Non-GAAP total gross margin
78.6
%
78.9
%
78.4
%
78.2
%
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses:
|Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
121,926
$
114,886
$
481,706
$
421,237
|Research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis
38.7
%
44.0
%
41.3
%
43.7
%
|Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges
50,692
45,938
193,345
171,487
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
7,115
10,046
29,797
24,750
|Non-GAAP research and development operating expense
$
64,119
$
58,902
$
258,564
$
225,000
|Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
20.4
%
22.5
%
22.2
%
23.3
%
|Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
159,807
$
145,194
$
592,519
$
547,379
|Sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis
50.8
%
55.6
%
50.8
%
56.8
%
|Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges
30,476
35,178
127,654
139,929
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
—
717
—
717
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense
$
129,331
$
109,299
$
464,865
$
406,733
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
41.1
%
41.8
%
39.8
%
42.2
%
|General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis
$
52,598
$
39,359
$
172,716
$
156,703
|General and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis
16.7
%
15.1
%
14.8
%
16.3
%
|Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges
13,749
14,837
54,959
60,466
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
12,514
302
12,528
1,702
|Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense
$
26,335
$
24,220
$
105,229
$
94,535
|Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue
8.4
%
9.3
%
9.0
%
9.8
%
Three Months Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
|Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income:
|Operating loss on a GAAP basis
$
(99,174
)
$
(105,784
)
$
(380,102
)
$
(419,147
)
|GAAP operating margin
(31.5
%)
(40.5
%)
(32.6
%)
(43.5
%)
|Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges
106,678
107,579
422,008
417,101
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles
471
780
1,870
2,368
|Add: Acquisition-related expenses
19,629
11,065
42,325
27,169
|Non-GAAP operating income
$
27,604
$
13,640
$
86,101
$
27,491
|Non-GAAP operating margin
8.8
%
5.2
%
7.4
%
2.9
%
|Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income:
|Net loss on a GAAP basis
$
(79,247
)
$
(88,054
)
$
(295,275
)
$
(345,065
)
|Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges
106,678
107,579
422,008
417,101
|Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles
471
780
1,870
2,368
|Add: Acquisition-related expenses
19,629
11,065
42,325
27,169
|Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs
969
966
3,839
3,836
|Add: Income tax effects and adjustments(1)
(2,720
)
(1,272
)
(18,291
)
(3,236
)
|Non-GAAP net income
$
45,780
$
31,064
$
156,476
$
102,173
|Non-GAAP net income per share, basic
$
0.13
$
0.09
$
0.46
$
0.32
|Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$
0.12
$
0.09
$
0.42
$
0.29
|Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic
351,880
329,407
343,800
321,863
|Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
378,754
362,150
371,160
355,067
