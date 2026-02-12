Confluent Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Fourth quarter subscription revenue of $302 million, up 20% year over year; Confluent Cloud revenue of $169 million, up 23% year over year

1,521 customers with $100,000 or greater in ARR, up 10% year over year

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025, ended December 31, 2025.

“Confluent delivered a strong fourth quarter to close the year, including 23% year over year growth in Confluent Cloud,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Our AI product advancements and continued innovation across our core offerings further strengthened our category leadership this quarter. We remain focused on delivering a complete data streaming platform to support our customers’ most mission-critical workloads, including emerging agentic AI applications.”

“We are pleased to finish the year strong, highlighted by solid top-line growth and continued margin expansion at scale,” said Rohan Sivaram, CFO, Confluent. “Our results reinforce the strategic value of our complete data streaming platform, and we remain focused on executing our diversified growth strategy across core streaming, DSP, AI, and the partner ecosystem.”

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data and percentages) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Y/Y Change Subscription Revenue $301.6 $250.6 20% Total Revenue $314.8 $261.2 21% GAAP Operating Loss $(99.2) $(105.8) $6.6 Non-GAAP Operating Income $27.6 $13.6 $14.0 GAAP Operating Margin (31.5%) (40.5%) 9.0 pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 8.8% 5.2% 3.6 pts GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.23) $(0.27) $0.04 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.12 $0.09 $0.03 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $42.1 $35.2 $6.9 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $35.5 $29.1 $6.4

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except per share data and percentages) FY 2025 FY 2024 Y/Y Change Subscription Revenue $1,119.7 $922.1 21% Total Revenue $1,166.7 $963.6 21% GAAP Operating Loss $(380.1) $(419.1) $39.0 Non-GAAP Operating Income $86.1 $27.5 $58.6 GAAP Operating Margin (32.6%) (43.5%) 10.9 pts Non-GAAP Operating Margin 7.4% 2.9% 4.5 pts GAAP Net Loss Per Share $(0.86) $(1.07) $0.21 Non-GAAP Net Income Per Diluted Share $0.42 $0.29 $0.13 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $64.3 $33.5 $30.8 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $76.0 $9.5 $66.5

Proposed Merger with International Business Machines

As announced on December 8, 2025, Confluent and International Business Machines Corporation (“IBM”) (NYSE: IBM) have entered into a definitive agreement under which IBM will acquire Confluent for $31.00 per share in cash, representing an enterprise value of $11 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the middle of 2026, subject to approval by Confluent shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions.

In light of the pending transaction with IBM, Confluent will not be holding a conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial results or providing financial guidance.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements regarding (i) our focus on delivering a complete data streaming platform, (ii) our market and category leadership position, (iii) execution of our growth strategy, (iv) our overall future prospects, and (v) the proposed merger with IBM, including the expected timing of the closing. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “seek,” “plan,” “project,” “target,” “looking ahead,” “look to,” “move into,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent our current beliefs, estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and information contained in this press release should not be relied upon as representing our estimates as of any subsequent date. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to: (i) our limited operating history, including in uncertain macroeconomic environments, (ii) our ability to sustain and manage our recent growth, (iii) our ability to increase consumption of our offerings, (iv) our ability to successfully execute our go-to-market strategy and initiatives, (v) our ability to attract new customers and successfully ramp their consumption of our offerings, as well as retain and sell additional features and services to our existing customers, (vi) uncertain macroeconomic conditions, (vii) the estimated addressable market opportunity for our Data Streaming Platform, and our ability to capture our share of that market opportunity, (viii) our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, (ix) our ability to attract, ramp, and retain highly qualified personnel, and the impacts of attrition and related challenges, (x) breaches in our security measures, intentional or accidental cybersecurity incidents or unauthorized access to our platform, our data, or our customers’ or other users’ personal data, (xi) our reliance on third-party cloud-based infrastructure to host Confluent Cloud and our other cloud-based offerings, (xii) our ability to accurately forecast our future performance, business and growth, (xiii) the possibility that the conditions to the closing of the proposed merger with IBM are not satisfied, including the risk that required approvals from Confluent’s stockholders or required regulatory approvals are not obtained, on a timely basis or at all, (xiv) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to a right to terminate the proposed merger with IBM, including circumstances requiring Confluent to pay a termination fee, and (xv) uncertainty as to timing of completion of the proposed merger and the ability of each party to complete the proposed merger. These risks are not exhaustive. Further information on these and other risks that could affect Confluent’s results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and our future reports that we may file from time to time with the SEC. Additional information will be made available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein. Confluent assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures and other key metrics internally to facilitate analysis of our financial and business trends and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business or results of operations. However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. They should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In particular, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow margin, or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Further, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are not substitutes for cash used in operating activities. The utility of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow are limited as such measures do not reflect our future contractual commitments and do not represent the total increase or decrease in our cash balance for any given period. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, as presented below.

We define non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative), non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per share as the respective GAAP measures, adjusted for, as applicable, stock-based compensation-related charges which include stock-based compensation expense, employer taxes on employee stock transactions and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in internal-use software; amortization of acquired intangibles; acquisition-related expenses; amortization of debt issuance costs; and income tax effects associated with these adjustments as well as the non-recurring income tax expense or benefit associated with acquisitions and income tax benefit from the release of a valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets. Non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP operating margin are defined as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue, respectively.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs and capital expenditures and free cash flow margin as free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the non-recurring impact from a change to timing of certain cash compensation payments and adjusted free cash flow margin as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of revenue. We believe that free cash flow, free cash flow margin, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted free cash flow margin are useful indicators of liquidity that provide information to management and investors about the performance of core operations and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in our business.

Definition

Customers with $100,000 or greater in annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) represent the number of customers that contributed $100,000 or more in ARR as of period end. We define ARR as (1) with respect to Confluent Platform and Confluent Private Cloud customers, the amount of revenue to which our customers are contractually committed over the following 12 months assuming no increases or reductions in their subscriptions, and (2) with respect to Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream customers, the amount of revenue that we expect to recognize from such customers over the following 12 months, calculated by annualizing actual consumption of Confluent Cloud and Confluent WarpStream in the last three months of the applicable period, assuming no increases or reductions in usage rate. Services arrangements are excluded from the calculation of ARR. For purposes of determining our customer count, we treat all affiliated entities with the same parent organization as a single customer and include pay-as-you-go customers. Our customer count is subject to adjustments for acquisitions, consolidations, spin-offs, and other market activity.

About Confluent

Confluent is the data streaming platform that is pioneering a fundamentally new category of data infrastructure that sets data in motion. Confluent’s cloud-native offering is the foundational platform for data in motion – designed to be the intelligent connective tissue enabling real-time data, from multiple sources, to constantly stream across the organization. With Confluent, organizations can meet the new business imperative of delivering rich, digital front-end customer experiences and transitioning to sophisticated, real-time, software-driven backend operations.

Confluent, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 347,210 $ 385,980 Marketable securities 1,706,762 1,524,583 Accounts receivable, net 390,752 314,306 Deferred contract acquisition costs 54,545 47,271 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 107,744 79,179 Total current assets 2,607,013 2,351,319 Property and equipment, net 93,179 78,680 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,936 8,818 Goodwill 164,406 164,406 Intangible assets, net 6,054 7,924 Deferred contract acquisition costs, non-current 77,737 71,468 Other assets, non-current 31,945 12,296 Total assets $ 2,985,270 $ 2,694,911 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 20,708 $ 7,531 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 182,735 194,250 Operating lease liabilities 8,178 8,694 Deferred revenue 468,984 378,771 Total current liabilities 680,605 589,246 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,205 9,138 Deferred revenue, non-current 29,655 30,430 Convertible senior notes, net 1,095,988 1,092,149 Other liabilities, non-current 8,678 12,722 Total liabilities 1,816,131 1,733,685 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Class A common stock 3 2 Class B common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 3,447,970 2,953,080 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,656 (2,641 ) Accumulated deficit (2,284,491 ) (1,989,216 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,169,139 961,226 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,985,270 $ 2,694,911

Confluent, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue: Subscription $ 301,645 $ 250,636 $ 1,119,724 $ 922,091 Services 13,174 10,584 47,024 41,551 Total revenue 314,819 261,220 1,166,748 963,642 Cost of revenue: Subscription(1) 65,423 55,220 245,355 208,600 Services(1) 14,239 12,345 54,554 48,870 Total cost of revenue 79,662 67,565 299,909 257,470 Gross profit 235,157 193,655 866,839 706,172 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 121,926 114,886 481,706 421,237 Sales and marketing(1) 159,807 145,194 592,519 547,379 General and administrative(1) 52,598 39,359 172,716 156,703 Total operating expenses 334,331 299,439 1,246,941 1,125,319 Operating loss (99,174 ) (105,784 ) (380,102 ) (419,147 ) Other income, net 19,534 19,288 79,414 84,486 Loss before income taxes (79,640 ) (86,496 ) (300,688 ) (334,661 ) (Benefit from) provision for income taxes (393 ) 1,558 (5,413 ) 10,404 Net loss $ (79,247 ) $ (88,054 ) $ (295,275 ) $ (345,065 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.86 ) $ (1.07 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 351,880 329,407 343,800 321,863

(1) Includes stock-based compensation-related charges as follows:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue - subscription $ 10,443 $ 9,242 $ 39,085 $ 35,438 Cost of revenue - services 1,318 2,384 6,965 9,781 Research and development 50,692 45,938 193,345 171,487 Sales and marketing 30,476 35,178 127,654 139,929 General and administrative 13,749 14,837 54,959 60,466 Total stock-based compensation-related charges $ 106,678 $ 107,579 $ 422,008 $ 417,101

Confluent, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (79,247 ) $ (88,054 ) $ (295,275 ) $ (345,065 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,786 6,234 29,556 22,089 Net accretion of discounts on marketable securities (4,441 ) (8,205 ) (22,300 ) (37,766 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 969 966 3,839 3,836 Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 14,848 14,213 58,310 54,258 Non-cash operating lease costs 1,090 1,172 4,300 3,966 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 101,625 102,924 397,325 395,660 Deferred income taxes (1,848 ) 46 (18,699 ) 277 Other 1,100 1,675 5,686 3,370 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of business combinations: Accounts receivable (35,102 ) (36,327 ) (79,718 ) (86,562 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (26,768 ) (15,974 ) (71,853 ) (53,246 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,292 1,205 (25,394 ) 844 Accounts payable 8,893 (8,159 ) 13,466 127 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 27,861 32,861 (15,512 ) 25,639 Operating lease liabilities (2,321 ) (4,191 ) (8,894 ) (10,140 ) Deferred revenue 23,375 34,825 89,437 56,173 Net cash provided by operating activities 42,112 35,211 64,274 33,460 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Capitalization of internal-use software costs (6,152 ) (5,420 ) (22,558 ) (21,404 ) Purchases of marketable securities (352,708 ) (367,357 ) (1,638,898 ) (1,539,716 ) Sales of marketable securities — 2,567 6,144 15,311 Maturities of marketable securities 341,540 381,127 1,474,654 1,591,164 Purchases of investments in privately-held companies — — (750 ) (2,250 ) Purchases of property and equipment (442 ) (669 ) (3,597 ) (2,567 ) Cash paid for business combinations, net of cash acquired — — — (115,516 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (17,762 ) 10,248 (185,005 ) (74,978 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of vested options 24,551 19,504 57,260 55,836 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan — — 23,926 23,970 Net cash provided by financing activities 24,551 19,504 81,186 79,806 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (228 ) (1,589 ) 775 (2,069 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 48,673 63,374 (38,770 ) 36,219 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 298,537 322,606 385,980 349,761 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 347,210 $ 385,980 $ 347,210 $ 385,980

Confluent, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP total gross profit to non-GAAP total gross profit: Total gross profit on a GAAP basis $ 235,157 $ 193,655 $ 866,839 $ 706,172 Total gross margin on a GAAP basis 74.7 % 74.1 % 74.3 % 73.3 % Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges 11,761 11,626 46,050 45,219 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 471 780 1,870 2,368 Non-GAAP total gross profit $ 247,389 $ 206,061 $ 914,759 $ 753,759 Non-GAAP total gross margin 78.6 % 78.9 % 78.4 % 78.2 % Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to non-GAAP operating expenses: Research and development operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 121,926 $ 114,886 $ 481,706 $ 421,237 Research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis 38.7 % 44.0 % 41.3 % 43.7 % Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges 50,692 45,938 193,345 171,487 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 7,115 10,046 29,797 24,750 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense $ 64,119 $ 58,902 $ 258,564 $ 225,000 Non-GAAP research and development operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 20.4 % 22.5 % 22.2 % 23.3 % Sales and marketing operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 159,807 $ 145,194 $ 592,519 $ 547,379 Sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis 50.8 % 55.6 % 50.8 % 56.8 % Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges 30,476 35,178 127,654 139,929 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — 717 — 717 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense $ 129,331 $ 109,299 $ 464,865 $ 406,733 Non-GAAP sales and marketing operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 41.1 % 41.8 % 39.8 % 42.2 % General and administrative operating expense on a GAAP basis $ 52,598 $ 39,359 $ 172,716 $ 156,703 General and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue on a GAAP basis 16.7 % 15.1 % 14.8 % 16.3 % Less: Stock-based compensation-related charges 13,749 14,837 54,959 60,466 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 12,514 302 12,528 1,702 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense $ 26,335 $ 24,220 $ 105,229 $ 94,535 Non-GAAP general and administrative operating expense as a percentage of total revenue 8.4 % 9.3 % 9.0 % 9.8 % Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income: Operating loss on a GAAP basis $ (99,174 ) $ (105,784 ) $ (380,102 ) $ (419,147 ) GAAP operating margin (31.5 %) (40.5 %) (32.6 %) (43.5 %) Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges 106,678 107,579 422,008 417,101 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 471 780 1,870 2,368 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 19,629 11,065 42,325 27,169 Non-GAAP operating income $ 27,604 $ 13,640 $ 86,101 $ 27,491 Non-GAAP operating margin 8.8 % 5.2 % 7.4 % 2.9 % Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income: Net loss on a GAAP basis $ (79,247 ) $ (88,054 ) $ (295,275 ) $ (345,065 ) Add: Stock-based compensation-related charges 106,678 107,579 422,008 417,101 Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles 471 780 1,870 2,368 Add: Acquisition-related expenses 19,629 11,065 42,325 27,169 Add: Amortization of debt issuance costs 969 966 3,839 3,836 Add: Income tax effects and adjustments(1) (2,720 ) (1,272 ) (18,291 ) (3,236 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 45,780 $ 31,064 $ 156,476 $ 102,173 Non-GAAP net income per share, basic $ 0.13 $ 0.09 $ 0.46 $ 0.32 Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.42 $ 0.29 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, basic 351,880 329,407 343,800 321,863 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share, diluted 378,754 362,150 371,160 355,067

