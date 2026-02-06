Conduent to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on Feb. 12, 2026

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services company, plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12 before market open. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be available by live audiocast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com/.

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll free. If requested, the conference ID is 13758159.

The international dial-in is +1 201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13758159.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 877-660-6853 after the conference call concludes. The access ID for the recording is 13758159.

The call recording will be available until February 26, 2026.

We look forward to your participation.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 53,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $85 billion in government payments annually, enabling 2.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 13 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

