Conduent Collaborates with Alabama to Introduce Chip-Enabled SNAP Cards to Prevent EBT Fraud

Alabama becomes the first Conduent-supported state – and only the second state in the nation – to roll out chip-enabled EBT cards statewide

Chips allow beneficiaries to insert their cards into point-of-sale terminals, significantly enhancing the security of SNAP and TANF accounts

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-driven business solutions and services company, today announced its collaboration with the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) to introduce chip-enabled EBT cards designed to help prevent fraud. The new cards, now mailed to EBT cardholders across the state, are expected to significantly enhance account security for beneficiaries, including those in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Across the country, states have reported a sharp rise in fraud attempts targeting EBT cards, which traditionally rely on magnetic stripes and are vulnerable to skimming – where criminals install devices on point-of-sale terminals to steal card information. With chip technology, Alabama cardholders can now insert their cards into the terminals rather than swiping them, adding a critical layer of protection.

Following a pilot program launched in December, Alabama is the first Conduent-supported state – and only the second state nationwide – to introduce EBT cards to all cardholders. Additional states are preparing similar rollouts.

“I am so pleased to finally bring this instrumental change to our EBT cardholders statewide,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “After a successful pilot program, we have shown that these new cards are easy to use and offer much better protection for the benefits. I am pleased that with this chip technology upgrade, our clients can have more confidence that their benefits will be there when they purchase groceries. This is not the end; we will continue to work and develop new and innovative ways to better protect our clients and their benefits.”

“We are honored to help Alabama DHR lead the way in giving their beneficiaries this critically important tool to protect their accounts and funds,” said Anna Sever, President, Government Solutions at Conduent. “Transitioning to chip technology is a proven fraud-prevention strategy. Chip cards are widely used across the country for other types of accounts, and EBT payments deserve the same level of security.”

SNAP and TANF recipients in Alabama and several other states can also use Conduent’s ConnectEBT mobile app and cardholder portal, which allow beneficiaries to lock their accounts to block all purchases, providing greater control and helping prevent unauthorized transactions.

In addition, with Conduent’s support, Alabama DHR recently implemented a system enhancement that automatically defaults all EBT cards to block out-of-state and online transactions. Cardholders who wish to make these types of purchases can easily unlock their card through the ConnectEBT app or portal.

The technologies are part of Conduent’s VeriSight Anti-Fraud Suite, a set of innovative solutions that help agencies address fraud risks in public benefit programs. The suite includes adaptive fraud detection tools for EBT customer service centers that can identify and block suspicious activity, such as unusual phone numbers or high call volumes.

Conduent is a national leader in government payment disbursements, and it currently supports electronic payments for public programs in 37 states. Conduent also supports U.S. government agencies with end-to-end solutions for healthcare claims processing, eligibility and enrollment, and child support administration.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating valuable outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. The Company leverages cloud computing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, automation and advanced analytics to deliver mission-critical solutions. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 51,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including disbursing approximately $80 billion in government payments annually, enabling approximately 2.0 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering millions of employees through HR services every year and processing over 14 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit https://x.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/Conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Trademarks

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Neil Franz, Conduent, neil.franz@conduent.com, +1-240-687-0127

Investor Relations Contact:

Joshua Overholt, Conduent, ir@conduent.com