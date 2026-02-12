Concord Completes Orion First Integration, Launches Unified Brand Identity

Credit administration provider unifies consumer and commercial operations, names Matt Agronin as Chief Marketing Officer, and appoints business unit leaders

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concord, which provides credit administration servicing and software for specialty finance markets, today launched a unified brand as Orion First transitions to Concord. The company also named Matt Agronin as its first Chief Marketing Officer and appointed Managing Directors to lead its consumer and commercial businesses.

The brand unification brings Concord’s consumer and commercial capabilities under one name and one operating model. Orion First’s commercial lending expertise, client relationships, and team now operate as Concord.

Concord pairs experienced servicing teams with proprietary software for portfolio management, investor reporting, and capital markets administration. The company supports portfolios across the credit lifecycle: primary loan and lease servicing, backup servicing, loan verification and custodial and the technology that connects them.

The company also launched concordfinance.com, a new domain reflecting its expanded scope beyond servicing alone.

The combined organization administers more than $50 billion in assets and supports over 5 million accounts. Concord serves originators, lenders, and institutional investors across consumer and commercial specialty finance, including solar, home improvement, vacation ownership, and equipment finance, plus additional specialty segments.

“We built this brand to match how clients work with Concord today,” said Dhruv Vakharia, CEO of Concord. “We pair experienced servicing teams with purpose-built software. We support consumer and commercial portfolios with the controls, reporting, and execution discipline investors expect. The unified brand makes that clear.”

Chief Marketing Officer

Concord appointed Matt Agronin as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Vakharia. Agronin led the brand unification effort as his first initiative with the company.

Agronin brings more than 20 years of marketing and growth leadership experience. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth & Marketing Officer at Ubiquity Global Services. Earlier in his career, he held marketing leadership roles at Amazon Advertising and Verizon.

“Matt is building a dedicated marketing function that sharpens our message and expands our reach,” said Vakharia. “His experience scaling complex B2B businesses fits our next stage of growth.”

“Concord has a story the market hasn’t fully heard: operational expertise, modern software, and now commercial lending capabilities, all under one roof,” said Agronin. “My job is to make sure the right people hear it.”

Business Unit Leadership

Concord appointed dedicated leaders for its two primary business lines.

Shaun O’Neill, Managing Director, Consumer. O’Neill has been with Concord for more than 25 years and has served in roles of increasing responsibility, including Chief Revenue Officer and President & Chief Strategy Officer. He leads consumer relationships across multiple specialty finance segments.

Quentin Cote, Managing Director, Commercial. Cote served as President of Orion First prior to its acquisition and brings deep expertise in equipment finance and specialty finance. He holds a Master of Science in Management from MIT Sloan School of Management and an undergraduate degree from Dartmouth College. He leads commercial relationships including equipment lease servicing, small business lending, and commercial portfolio management.

“Consumer clients work with the same teams and the same standards they’ve always counted on,” said O’Neill. “What changes is what’s behind them: a broader platform, stronger technology, and a dedicated leadership structure built to grow each business on its own terms.”

“Orion built its reputation by delivering for commercial finance companies over more than two decades,” said Cote. “That expertise is now part of something larger. Our clients keep the people they trust, and gain Concord’s servicing scale, controls, and software.”

About Concord

Concord provides credit administration servicing and software for originators, lenders, and institutional investors across consumer and commercial specialty finance. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, the company administers more than $50 billion in assets and supports over 5 million accounts. Concord is backed by GTCR, a leading private equity firm. For more information, visit concordfinance.com.

