Concierge Medicine Company Longeviti Health Receives Top Honors From Inc. 5000

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Inc5000–Longeviti Health, LLC’s latest news confirms its growing reputation as a national leader in the concierge and membership healthcare services sector. With an impressive two-year growth rate of 1051%, Longeviti Health ranked as the 13th-fastest growing private company in the Southeast and 82nd when compared nationally. In the Health category, the company was ranked even higher, achieving the 2nd-fastest growth rate among private companies in the Southeast and the 7th-fastest growth rate when compared nationally.





More details regarding Longeviti Health’s rankings can be found at: https://www.inc.com/profile/longeviti-health

The announcement marks another milestone in the company’s notable rise to prominence in the concierge and personalized medicine industry, especially as it continues to provide innovative solutions and support to its growing roster of acclaimed affiliate-physicians in their efforts to improve patient outcomes and by extension the entire healthcare experience.

According to this year’s rankings, Longeviti Health appears to be the fastest-growing concierge medicine company in the nation.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Among Longeviti Health’s latest developments are the creation and deployment of several proprietary tools and technologies that enable medical practices to operate more efficiently by easing the growing administrative and technological burdens that today’s medical practices often suffer from.

These underlying technologies also allow Longeviti Health to offer better services at lower prices, introducing concierge medicine to previously underserved healthcare providers and their patients. Additionally, in a marked shift away from the more typical “fee-for-access” programs, the company offers a full suite of solutions at different price points, allowing clients to select the services that best meet their needs and budgets.

In response to these initiatives, Longeviti Health has also seen unparalleled approval rates from their affiliate-physicians, particularly as the company continues to grow and set new standards in the competitive subscription and digital healthcare sectors.

Specific details can be found at https://longeviti.health/physicians and https://longeviti.health/patients

About Longeviti Health

Built from the ground up with the needs of healthcare providers and patients in mind, Longeviti Health’s latest initiatives have a clear goal: enable physicians to offer the best concierge services possible while making it easy for patients to get fully personalized high-quality healthcare that meets their needs.

With its inclusion in Inc. magazine’s 2022 fastest growing companies, Longeviti Health has established its position at the forefront of the disruptive membership-based patient and physician services marketplace.

For more information on the full range of services offered by Longeviti Health, please visit: https://longeviti.health

