Conceal Partners with Thousand Guards to Expand into MSSP Markets

Thousand Guards Customers Can Help Protect Against Ransomware through ConcealBrowse, the Patented Browser Isolation and Zero Trust Technology

AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cybersecurity–Conceal, the leader in protecting against web-based attacks, today announced it is expanding into the Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal MSSP markets through a strategic partnership with Thousand Guards, a Southern European based consulting firm whose mission is to identify innovative cybersecurity solutions that address emerging threats and make them accessible to customers, facilitating their awareness, proofing and acquisition.

“Thousand Guards services are aimed at IT security managers and cybersecurity services companies that need to find solutions to new or future problems,” said Juanjo Martinez, Founder and VP of Sales of Thousand Guards. “We see a compelling opportunity with Conceal, service providers and millions of endpoints across Europe to provide an affordable, cost effective solution to web-based attacks. ConcealBrowse is a highly effective way to isolate malware from devices and an organization’s network while preserving the users’ overall experience.”

“Thousand Guards is a trusted advisor for CISOs throughout Southern Europe,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “We look forward to growing our presence in the region by working with Thousand Guards to deliver advanced protection against browser-based threats and ransomware via MSSPs with large customer bases who can package ConcealBrowse with their service offerings.”

ConcealBrowse leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near zero latency to dynamically and transparently pre-process and analyze code and move suspicious, unknown and risky code to a cloud-based isolation environment.

For the MSSP community, ConcealBrowse offers a tremendous opportunity to provide innovative solutions to the web-browser security emerging threats. A simple, drop-in solution, ConcealBrowse can easily be added to existing security packages. It requires minimal configuration and provides advanced telemetry data that can be integrated with SIEMs and common analytical tools.

About Conceal

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used by organizations of all sizes globally to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.

Contacts

lacey.brazzell@conceal.io

