Conceal Announces Expansion into Southeast Asia with Nordic Solutions Partnership

AUGUSTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#browsersecurity–Conceal, renowned for its innovative approach to browser security, proudly announces a strategic distribution partnership with Nordic Solutions Asia Pte Ltd, headquartered in Singapore with offices across the region in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, a prominent value-added distributor of network cybersecurity products dedicated to shaping the future of technology solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. With this alliance, Nordic Solutions’ dedicated clientele will now be empowered with the enhanced browser protection of ConcealBrowse.

“The Asia-Pacific region represents some of the largest and most sophisticated cyber customers in the world, and we’re thrilled to bring ConcealBrowse’s unmatched capabilities to Nordic Solutions’ exclusive portfolio. Nordic Solutions’ expertise, experience, and respect in the region makes them an ideal partner for Conceal,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “By incorporating ConcealBrowse into Nordic Solutions’ suite of offerings, we believe our partnership will revolutionize how organizations in Southeast Asia detect, react, and defend against the multi-faceted threats of today and tomorrow.”

“We are unwavering in our pursuit of excellence within our comprehensive IT services. The collaboration with Conceal represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. This partnership brings together Nordic Solutions’ extensive expertise and regional influence with Conceal’s forward-thinking approach to browser security. By seamlessly integrating Conceal’s innovative technology into our exclusive portfolio, we are positioned to revolutionize the cybersecurity landscape in the Asia-Pacific region. Together, we aim to empower organizations to proactively address evolving cyber threats, reinforcing our shared dedication to fostering a secure digital future for businesses throughout the region,” stated John Seet, CEO of Nordic Solutions.

With this partnership, Nordic Solutions’ customer base can anticipate a more robust and integrated defense. The blend of Nordic Solutions’ unparalleled suite of comprehensive IT services, combined with the AI-powered dynamic browser approach from ConcealBrowse, ensures that Nordic Solutions’ clients can identify and neutralize emerging threats with greater efficiency and speed.

About Conceal

Conceal’s mission is to defend organizations against web-based threats. ConcealBrowse is a private, lightweight, easy-to-deploy AI-powered browser extension that detects, prevents, and shields users from ever-evolving phishing, credential theft, and other sophisticated social engineering attacks. By securing the most vulnerable part of any organization, the human using a web browser, ConcealBrowse dramatically reduces the risk of destructive and costly cyber-attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/conceal-browse/.

About Nordic Solutions

Nordic Solutions (Asia) Pte Ltd, established in 2014, is a prominent cybersecurity distributor dedicated to shaping the future of technology solutions in the Asia-Pacific region. With a strong foundation in distribution and Managed Services, we have continually evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of services. Our divisions include Cybersecurity, Drone Solutions and Services, and Digital Transformation. For more information, visit https://nordic-solutions.asia/.

