Comtech to Present at the 14th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 8, 2022 – Comtech (NASDAQ: CMTL) today announced that it will participate in the 14th annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Westin Dallas Downtown in Dallas, TX. The Company’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00AM CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host’s main website: www.IDEASconferences.com and in the investor relations section of the Company’s website: http://www.comtech.com.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

About Comtech

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

