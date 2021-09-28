Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on October 4th

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 28, 2021– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will report its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results after the market closes on Monday, October 4, 2021. The Company has scheduled an investor conference call for Monday, October 4, 2021 at 4:30 PM ET. Investors are invited to access a live webcast of the conference call from the investor relations section of the Comtech web site at www.comtechtel.com. Alternatively, investors can access the conference call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or (785) 424-1062 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-4199 or (402) 220-2989.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

