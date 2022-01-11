Home Business Wire Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference
Business Wire

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference

di Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 10, 2022– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 am ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the following link: www.sidoti.com/events.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Contacts

Comtech Investor Relations:

631-962-7005

investors@comtech.com

Articoli correlati

PCTEL Announces the Addition of the Gflex™ Scanning Receiver to Marubun’s Product Portfolio

Business Wire Business Wire -
BLOOMINGDALE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PCTEL, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCTI), a leading global provider of wireless technology, announced that Marubun, PCTEL’s Master Distributor...
Continua a leggere

ReliaQuest Expands Global Footprint with New Office in Pune, India

Business Wire Business Wire -
Company kicks off the new year with expansion into major IT hub TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ReliaQuest, the leader in Open XDR-as-a-Service,...
Continua a leggere

Introducing X-Meta, a Crypto Exchange Powered by Binance Cloud

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Bitcoin--X-Meta, the brand-new crypto exchange powered by Binance Cloud which launched on 30th December 2021, will provide...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

PCTEL Announces the Addition of the Gflex™ Scanning Receiver to Marubun’s Product Portfolio

Business Wire