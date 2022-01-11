Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 10, 2022– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Sidoti Winter Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 8:30 am ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the following link: www.sidoti.com/events.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

