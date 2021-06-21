Home Business Wire Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference
MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 21, 2021– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today that it will present at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Comtech management will provide an overview of the Company and its business opportunities. The Company will also conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on Comtech’s website at www.comtechtel.com. The webcast is expected to be archived on Comtech’s website for a limited time following the event. The presentation can also be accessed through the following link: Sidoti Presentation Weblinks.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Michael D. Porcelain, President and Chief Operating Officer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

(631) 962-7000

Info@comtechtel.com

