Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 8, 2021– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on August 20, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 21, 2021. The dividend is the Company’s forty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend. Future dividends remain subject to compliance with financial covenants under the Company’s secured credit facility as well as Board approval.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Contacts

Media Contacts:
Michael D. Porcelain, President and Chief Operating Officer

(631) 962-7000

Info@comtechtel.com

