Home Business Wire Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022...
Business Wire

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for its Second Quarter of Fiscal 2022 and Updates Fiscal 2022 Financial Targets

di Business Wire

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 10, 2022 — Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today announced its second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and updated its fiscal 2022 financial targets.

Comtech announced results and updated financial targets in a new investment letter format that it intends to use for quarterly communications. The letter is designed to provide a simplified discussion of performance, strategic progress, and growth plans. Investors are invited to access the second quarter fiscal 2022 shareholder letter at its web site at www.comtechtel.com or at its new web site which can be previewed at www.comtech.com. A copy of the letter will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a Form 8-K.

Comtech also intends to host a previously scheduled earnings conference call at 4:30PM ET today that is intended to be briefer but provide more time for questions and discussion. Individuals can access the conference call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or (785) 424-1062 (international) and using the conference I.D. of “Comtech.” A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days by dialing (800) 839-2475 or (402) 220-7220. A live webcast of the call is also available at www.comtechtel.com and www.comtech.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com (and preview its new web site coming soon at www.comtech.com).

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL


Contacts

Comtech Investor Relations:

631-962-7005

investors@comtech.com

Articoli correlati

Carma Europe Ltd. Opens in London

Business Wire Business Wire -
Industry-Leading Network and Digital Infrastructure Platform Now Available to Telecom Providers across the Continent DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Carma--Carma today announced the launch...
Continua a leggere

Double-Digit Growth in EMEA and the Asia/Pacific Regions Driving Acceleration in the Global Security Appliance Market in Q4 2021, According to IDC

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ContentManagement--According to the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Security Appliance Tracker, vendor revenue in the overall...
Continua a leggere

Navy Federal Announces New Partnership to Help Educate Members on Protecting Their Data

Business Wire Business Wire -
Partnership with Cybercrime Support Network provides members the resources to protect privacy and data. VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Carma Europe Ltd. Opens in London

Business Wire