Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces New Cybersecurity Solution

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 18, 2021– Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its first quarter of fiscal year 2022, it launched a new cybersecurity brand, CyberStronger™.

CyberStronger provides cybersecurity solutions and services tailored to threat monitoring and assessment, training, and workforce development. Offerings include cyber threat detection and management, off-the-shelf and custom training, hands-on skills labs, and competency-based assessments mapped to cybersecurity job roles. The CyberStronger solutions will also include the CYBRScore® set of products that provide hands-on assessments and training to upskill and reskill cybersecurity workforces. These solutions were created by a team of former national intelligence community members who have the practical cybersecurity experience and abilities required to meet the demanding needs of Comtech’s customer base which includes large universities, government entities, and enterprise-level corporations. Additional information about CyberStronger is available at www.cyberstronger.com and about CYBRScore at cybrscore.io.

“We are proud to offer CyberStronger as a Comtech solution to customers worldwide,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “The need for cybersecurity is ever-growing and we stand ready to meet the demands of organizations globally to protect themselves from the dangers of cybercrime.”

CYBRScore is a premium, performance-based cyber skills training and assessment provider that quantifies a user’s ability to defend a network. CYBRScore has over 400 hands-on labs available for practitioners to develop and enhance their skills in an independent fashion. Labs are available in a hosted on-demand environment so students can learn by doing wherever they are, whether in a classroom, workplace or at home.

The Trusted Location group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information about our location and cyber products, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

