Comscore Achieves Accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for National and Local TV Household-Level Measurement

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has been granted accreditation by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for the Total Household Rating and Average Audience estimates in both its national and local TV Time Based Grid reports.





This outcome makes Comscore the only measurement company accredited for its local TV measurement, and the only accredited national measurement that leverages “big data” science and methodology. This also marks the first time a TV measurement provider has been accredited in all 210 measured local markets based on device tuning measurement.

Comscore TV’s accreditation was the culmination of a rigorous process that included an independent audit conducted by a CPA firm engaged by the MRC, and a review of the audit report by a committee comprised of MRC member organization representatives. MRC accreditation signifies that Comscore’s methodologies and processes meet the organization’s industry established standards, designed to ensure transparency and accountability in measurement.

Comscore continues to work with the MRC, as part of an ongoing review, on Comscore TV’s estimates for households overlaid with age/gender demographic breaks and households with compositions, which are not part of this announcement and are not accredited by the MRC at this time.

“Achieving MRC accreditation is a banner moment for Comscore, and positions us as the only accredited company for ‘big data’ reporting for both local TV and at the national level using the same methodology. It underscores Comscore’s dedication to delivering unparalleled data quality and reliability to our clients, setting new standards for measurement with national scale and local precision,” said Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer, Comscore. “The insights we’re now able to deliver, built on MRC accredited big data measurement, are a massive differentiator for Comscore amid rapid change in the market.”

“Comscore is to be commended for the significant effort they have made over a number of years to put enhancements and upgrades into place in response to our feedback,” said George W. Ivie, Executive Director and CEO, the Media Rating Council. “The commitment and dedication that the Comscore team has demonstrated has been exemplary and has led directly to the accreditation they’ve achieved today, a distinction which will benefit the industry as a whole.”

With MRC accreditation of Comscore’s TV measurement data, and the company’s robust collection of data assets across the advertising ecosystem, Comscore is uniquely positioned to deliver significant value for clients navigating the challenges and opportunities created amid rapid changes in media and advertising.

The Media Rating Council is a non-profit industry association established in 1963 comprised of leading television, radio, print and digital media companies, as well as advertisers, advertising agencies and trade associations, whose goal is to ensure measurement services that are valid, reliable and effective.

