Compulink Receives ONC Health IT Cures Update Certification to Support Compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act

NEWBURY PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Certified—Compulink Healthcare Solutions, the leader in specialty specific all-in-one EHR solutions, has achieved the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC-Health IT) 2015 Edition Cures Update Health IT certification, which goes into effect in 2023. This includes the latest interoperability standards needed to support compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act information-sharing requirements.

“This certification ahead of the mandated deadline demonstrates Compulink’s continued commitment to our clients that our solutions will meet the complex requirements of all regulatory programs that involve the use of certified EHR technology,” said Link Wilson, Founder, and CEO of Compulink.

The company’s Compulink Advantage™ all-in-one database EHR solution includes practice management, inventory management, patient portal, mobile patient engagement, ASC, E-Commerce, analytics, optical POS (for eyecare practices) and an expert billing (RCM) service option for its clients. Compulink offers comprehensive EHR solutions for ophthalmology, optometry, orthopaedics’, otolaryngology, behavioral health, dermatology, gastroenterology, podiatry, pain management, physical therapy, audiology, and urology.

Compulink’s EHR products were tested and certified by Drummond Group LLC, an Authorized Certification Body (ACB). With more than 20 years of testing experience across various industries, Drummond brings a high level of technical expertise to this process. Since becoming an ONC-ACB in 2010, Drummond has conducted more than 3,000 health IT tests and certifications.

About This Certification

Compulink Advantage Version 12 is 2015 Edition compliant and has been certified by an ONC-ACB in accordance with the applicable certification criteria adopted by the Secretary of Health and Human Services. This certification does not represent an endorsement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Holds Certificate No: 15.04.04.2701. Comp.12.00.1.171106



Date Certified: 11/06/2017



Effective Date: 2015 Edition



Criteria Tested: 170.315 (a)(1-5, 9, 12, 14); (b)(1-3, 6); (c)(1-3); (d)(1-9, 12-13); (e)(1, 3);(g)(2-7, 9-10); (h)(1)



Clinical Quality Measures Tested: 2v6, 50v5, 56v5, 66v5, 68v6, 69v5, 122v5, 123v5, 128v5, 131v5, 133v5, 136v6, 138v5, 142v5, 143v5, 147v6, 156v5, 159v5, 165v5, 167v5, 177v5



Additional Software Used: Surescripts ePrescribing, Updox Direct

About Compulink Healthcare Solutions

Since 1985, Compulink’s all-in-one EHR and practice management solution has empowered specialty medical practices to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and simplify the delivery of excellent patient care. Used by more than 26,000 providers in over 4700 locations, 70 ambulatory surgical centers, and 19 colleges and universities, Compulink is the leader complete, fully customizable EHR solutions that adapt to your style of practice. For more information, visit compulinkadvantage.com. Connect with Compulink via its blog, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contacts

Mary Ann Fitzhugh



maf@compulinkadvantage.com

800-456-4522