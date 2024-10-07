Compulink Grows NYC IT Contract to Better Serve City Agencies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compulink Technologies Inc. announced today that its contract with the New York City Office of Technology and Innovation (OTI) is expanding and generating increased revenues in less than a year.





Compulink offers a full suite of IT services and solutions to government agencies and businesses around the country with a focus on providing both public and private sector clients greater agility and flexibility in their use of technology platforms.

Compulink signed the Citywide IT contract with the OTI in January 2024 for a budgeted amount of $42.8 million. The five-year contract with a five-year renewal option has since grown its value as it more than doubles the number of strategic manufacturers available to all City agencies and related authorities.

“Our goal has always been to provide innovative, reliable, and efficient IT solutions that make a difference for our clients, especially in the public sector,” said Rafael Arboleda, President and CEO of Compulink. “As our relationship with the OTI expands, we are proud to continue offering the latest technology advancements that empower City agencies to operate more effectively and serve New Yorkers better.”

The expanding contract enables Compulink to provide the latest tailored IT solutions, including secure automation and networking infrastructure, to departments throughout NYC government. The OTI’s mission is to “deliver user-centered technology solutions that simplify access to City services and drive innovation.” As the Citywide technology authority, the OTI is focused on democratizing tech access, improving service delivery, and keeping New Yorkers and their data safe.

Compulink is a growing resource for IT services and solutions with deep partnerships across the IT landscape. Manufacturer partners for the Citywide IT contract include Apple, Zoom, Atlassian, Dynatrace, Quest Software, Lexmark International, Fortinet, Riverbed, Ciena, and F5, Inc.

“This is a long-term investment for Compulink and a long-term commitment to help improve agency IT across New York City,” said Compulink Chief Operating Officer Danielle Arboleda. “We make sure that we are always supporting our manufacturer partners so that they are fully equipped to provide the best services to our City.”

City agencies and other government institutions face a growing need to modernize their digital architecture to better serve the broader public at a time of significant changes in cloud infrastructure, generative AI, and other evolving technologies.

The Citywide IT contract is a milestone for Compulink, founded in 1986, and a historical achievement for New York’s minority-owned IT business community. “We are one of the first minority IT businesses to hold this large of a contract on a Citywide basis,” Danielle Arboleda noted. “We are able to handle all of these large transactions because of our financial sustainability, which has allowed us to grow.”

Compulink has been awarded for the company’s ongoing commitment to social, economic, and environmental responsibility. Compulink Co-Founder and Vice President of Sales Denise Arboleda was honored by the political news outlet City & State New York in 2021 and 2022 for her social contributions. In 2022, she was recognized as the second leading executive “invested in improving our communities” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Compulink’s partnership with the City of New York has been built on a foundation of trust, innovation, and adaptability,” said Denise Arboleda. “We are proud to be part of the City’s efforts to enhance public services and ensure that technology plays a key role in improving the lives of its residents. The expansion of our contract with the NYC Office of Technology and Innovation reflects our ability to stay at the forefront of technological advancements while providing consistent, top-tier services to meet the City’s evolving needs.”

Compulink Technologies Inc. is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) based in New York. The company was co-founded by Rafael Arboleda and Denise Arboleda in 1986. Compulink is an award-winning IT vendor providing services to a growing number of public sector clients, including government agencies, public healthcare organizations, educational institutions, and nonprofits.

