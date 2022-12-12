Compucom Names Kevin Shank Chief Executive Officer

Shank returns to lead company after previous stint in senior leadership

FORT MILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Compucom, a leading managed IT services provider, announced Kevin Shank as its new Chief Executive Officer. Shank returns to lead Compucom after having served as a senior executive at the company from 2005-2014.





Shank is a technology executive with an extraordinary track record of success. He specializes in leading business transformations to drive growth in the MSP space, having held key leadership roles across many industry leaders including General Electric and GE Capital IT Solutions. Most recently Shank served as CEO of Pivot Technology Solutions and president of Computacenter North America, which acquired Pivot in 2020. During his tenure in this role, he led the organizations through extended periods of substantive growth, market expansion and digital innovation.

“Kevin is the right choice at the right time to serve as our new CEO and lead Compucom into the future,” said Farhaad Wadia, managing partner of Variant Equity, which purchased Compucom in December 2021. “Kevin not only has a strong combination of sales, operations and services experience but he is an inspiring and motivational leader who is known for identifying and creating growth. He shares a belief in the opportunities that lie ahead and is committed to revving the commercial engine once again.”

Shank returns to lead the 6,500-associate organization that continues to garner praise from industry analysts for its focus on the digital employee experience.

“Compucom has a great reputation among industry leaders and is building momentum with a fresh new brand and new service offerings on the horizon,” Shank said. “I’m honored to return to a place where I spent almost a third of my career. While the industry has undergone changes the past few years with new remote and hybrid work models, I know one thing that hasn’t changed is the people at Compucom who provide industry-leading service, an unparalleled commitment to customers, and innovative new solutions.”

Wadia emphasized there remains enormous market opportunities on which Compucom can capitalize and that the company has the talent in place to bring these opportunities to fruition.

“We are focused on building upon the successful transition of Compucom to a stand-alone organization under our ownership and dedicated to growing the long-term value of the company through further investment,” Wadia said. “We could not be more excited about supporting Kevin and the leadership team as they look to the future and continue to be an industry leader in innovation.”

Compucom is a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations. Compucom has more than 6,500 dedicated professionals, manages more than 7 million devices globally and serves around 700 clients in the United States and Canada. Compucom provides end-to-end managed workplace services, infrastructure modernization and digital consulting to enable the digital workplace for enterprise, midsize and small businesses. For more information, visit compucom.com

