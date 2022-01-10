Home Business Wire CompoSecure to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
SOMERSET, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) (“CompoSecure”), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced it will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Jon Wilk, will present on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be webcast live. The live audio webcast will be available on the Composecure Investor Relations website at https://ir.composecure.com/. After the event, an archive of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Composecure Investor Relations website.

About CompoSecure and Arculus

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a pioneer and category leader in premium payment cards and an emergent provider of cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. ArculusTM was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to buy, swap and store cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the ArculusTM solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.getarculus.com.

Contacts

CompoSecure Media:

Wes Robinson

626-201-2928

wrobinson@olmsteadwilliams.com

CompoSecure Investor:

Marc Griffin

ICR for CompoSecure

646-277-1290

CompoSecure-IR@icrinc.com

