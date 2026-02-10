Comporium Promotes Judson Davis to Vice President

Davis to Lead Broadband Engineering, Core Network, Access Technologies, and Records Teams

ROCK HILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#comporiumiscommunity--Comporium is pleased to announce that Judson Davis has been promoted to the role of Vice President & Professional Engineer of Broadband Engineering and Records.

In his new role, Davis will provide oversight and direction for Broadband Engineering, including the company’s core network, access technologies, and network software, as well as Records, including GIS and Facilities Records Management workgroups.

Reporting to Davis are the following team members:

Chad Moore – Professional and Principal Design Engineer – Transmission Facilities

Jonathan Clayton, Manager – GIS & Records

Ryan Helms, Manager – Access Technologies

Wade Hunter – Design Engineer II – DOCSIS & Video Systems

“Judson has been a key leader in Comporium’s broadband engineering organization for nearly two decades,” said Shaun Barnes, Comporium’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs. “His expertise, institutional knowledge, and unwavering commitment have helped guide the planning and execution of critical broadband infrastructure projects and grant work that support the reliability and long-term growth of our network.”

Davis graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and later earned an MBA in Finance from Winthrop University. He joined Comporium in 2006 as an Engineering Associate. He was promoted to Manager of Transmission Facilities Engineering in 2012 and later promoted to Director – Transmission Facilities Engineering in 2015.

Outside of work, Davis is deeply committed to family and community. He and his wife are raising three sons, and he serves on the board of the Fort Mill Economic Partners. He is also actively involved at First Baptist Fort Mill, where he serves in multiple areas.

