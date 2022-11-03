Comporium Expands Fiber Network Around Woodford, SC

Hundreds of Customers Now Have Access to Gigabit Broadband Speeds

WOODFORD, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#comporiumiscommunity–Hundreds of residents in and around the town of Woodford now have access to fast, reliable broadband. Comporium’s construction crews have been working near this northern Orangeburg County town to extend the company’s fiber-optic network. This project, combined with a similar expansion in 2020, makes high-speed internet available at speeds up to 1 gigabit per second to approximately 300 addresses in this rural community. Comporium also established free public wi-fi access at the Woodford Community Center and the North Town Pavilion.

“Comporium started expanding our network throughout this area in 2020 in order to provide modern services to this economically challenged region,” stated Ben Spearman, Comporium’s Vice President of Midlands and External Affairs. “Working with local, county and state leaders, such as Rep. Jim Clyburn, we were able to identify a need in Woodford. Partnering with the State of South Carolina made it possible for us to bridge the digital divide in this community and deliver greater access to its citizens.”

Comporium continues to work with state and federal agencies to find ways to supply service to rural customers. The company upgraded its network in these areas with the help of a Rural Broadband Grant. Comporium obtained the grant, made possible through funding from the South Carolina Department of Commerce, by working with the South Carolina Broadband Office within the Office of Regulatory Staff.

Through combining private investment with the State’s funding, Comporium has been able to make service available to more than 1,650 addresses in South Carolina this year. Earlier in 2022, the company completed a similar network expansion around the town of North, SC. Over the past two years Comporium has expanded services within Lexington, Orangeburg, and Saluda counties.

Comporium also takes part in the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program. This federal program allows eligible homes to get a $30 discount off regular monthly rates for internet. This participation is a part of the company’s ongoing commitment to the community. At the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Comporium provided service at no charge to hundreds of student households when schools were closed for public health reasons, and continues to offer internet, voice, security, and video services with a variety of subscription options intended to suit every user’s needs.

Residents and businesses in the town of Woodford may place an order and schedule installation appointments through Comporium’s website at www.comporium.com.

