Comporium Announces Connected Internet Program

Qualifying Households Can Receive Service for Free through the Affordable Connectivity Program

ROCK HILL, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comporium recently launched a new Connected Internet Program made possible through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). Collaborating with the White House’s National Economic Council and 19 other major service providers, Comporium designed the program so that qualifying households can receive broadband service at no charge.

Comporium’s Connected Internet Program includes a 100 Mbps x 100 Mbps connection for customers living in fiber neighborhoods. For customers living in cable modem areas, the service offers a 100 Mbps x 3 Mbps connection. The service also comes with unlimited data usage each month with no caps, free service installation and free equipment. Customers that participate in Comporium’s Connected Internet Program will still have the option to upgrade to a higher tier for an additional monthly fee.

“The pandemic has made it crystal clear that access to affordable, reliable internet service is critical to every household,” stated Comporium’s Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Dosch. “The public/private partnership created by the Affordable Connectivity Program assists low-income households with obtaining this important service. Leveraging this federal funding, Comporium’s Connected Internet Program ensures that eligible customers can afford the connections that they need for work, school, health care and more.”

The ACP is a new long-term program that provides a discount of up to $30 per month towards any broadband service for eligible households. Comporium’s Connected Internet Program is possible because the ACP covers the cost of this tier of service. The ACP benefit is limited to one monthly service discount per household.

Who Is Eligible for the Comporium’s Connected Internet Program?

A household is eligible if a member of the household meets one of the criteria below:

Participates in the FCC’s Lifeline program

Has household income at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (level adjusted from EBB Program)

Participates in a Lifeline-qualifying government program

Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year

Qualifies for free & reduced-price school lunch program or school breakfast program

Participates in the Special Supplemental Nutritional Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

Current and new customers can apply for the Connected Internet Program by visiting any of Comporium’s retail locations. Remember to bring a valid government-issued ID with you and proof of qualification in one of the eligible programs mentioned above.

About Comporium

Comporium, Inc., headquartered in Rock Hill, S.C., is a diversified, privately-held communications company that employs nearly 1,000 people and provides broadband, TV, voice, wireless, smart home systems and advertising services throughout the Carolinas. Comporium’s ventures include companies providing business solutions, managed services, connected home services and digital signage. For more information, please visit www.comporium.com.

Contacts

Matthew Dosch



803-326-7287



matt.dosch@comporium.com