Compliance Startup Strike Graph Now Supports ISO 27701

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AuditReady—Strike Graph, a compliance automation startup, today announces that it now supports International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27701 – the standard for privacy information management. ISO 27701 is an incremental addition to ISO 27001 and was designed as the framework for demonstrating privacy compliance with laws such as the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) and European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Strike Graph makes it easier for organizations to efficiently meet the requirements for both 27701 and 27001.

“We’re excited to announce our support for ISO 27701, a trust asset that is more rigorous and valuable to buyers in the marketplace than SOC 2. Only Strike Graph offers the ability and cost savings to bundle an internal audit, penetration test and the technology necessary for a business to successfully implement and cover ISO 27701. Since it’s relatively new, few organizations have adopted ISO 27701, meaning certification will help you get—and stay—ahead of the privacy compliance curve,” said Justin Beals, CEO and co-founder of Strike Graph.

The Strike Graph platform helps companies scope the correct size audit, dynamically adjust controls, and successfully complete a security certification with an internationally recognized auditor. The company also supports ISO 27001:2013 and is poised to support the highly anticipated 27002:2022 update, in addition to SOC 2, HIPAA, ISO 27k series (or ISO 27001, ISO 27701), CCPA, and GDPR.

ISO 27701 is an ‘add on’ to 27000 which introduces the concept of a Privacy Information Management System by taking the ISO 27001’s “ISMS” and relevant Annex Controls and layering on privacy concepts. If a business becomes ISO 27701 certified, by default it’s also ISO 27001 certified which helps an organization better align and comply with GDPR and use standards to encompass other, applicable privacy and data protection regulations such as CCPA.

“Strike Graph allowed us to successfully and efficiently pass and achieve our ISO 27001 certification with an independent assessor. This prestigious certification is a trust asset that helps our company facilitate agreements, secure deals, and safeguard our reputation,” said Sean Blake, Chief Information Officer at BioAgilytix.

To learn more or see a demo of the platform, visit https://www.strikegraph.com/.

About Strike Graph

Founded in 2020 by Justin Beals & Brian Bero, Strike Graph is a compliance SaaS solution simplifying security certifications like SOC 2 Type I/II, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, HIPAA, CCPA, and GDPR to achieve trust and move deals. The company is based in Seattle and has raised $11.9 million in funding from investors such as Madrona Venture Group and Information Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.strikegraph.com.

