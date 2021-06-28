Completely Remote Startup Proxifile Closes $2.3 Million in Angel Funding

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bankruptcy–Proxifile, the creator of the world’s first Claims as a Service platform to help businesses and individuals navigate financial and property recovery claims, has closed $2.3 million in angel funding.

Launched in May 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Proxifile is a completely remote startup, headquartered in the Bay Area with employees in Taiwan, Ireland, Finland, Vancouver, Washington, DC, and Pennsylvania.

Despite the lockdowns, the different time zones, and the overall uncertainty of the times, Proxifile has grown. It launched its bankruptcy product and successfully closed its angel funding round, led by senior technology executives, including Reid Hoffman (founder of LinkedIn), Andy Cohen (SVP of Sales from Bill.com), Matt Humphrey (CEO of LendingHome), Harvey Golub (former CEO of American Express), Lloyd Lobo (founder of Boast.ai), and Ryan Gilbert (founder of Launchpad Capital).

“Proxifile has identified a significant and urgent need for creditors who are underserved in the current market — to navigate the complications of bankruptcy and bring claims assistance into the digital age,” said Ryan Gilbert, Founder, Launchpad Capital.

Other investors include top executives from NerdWallet, Kiva, Wag, OneFinance, Airkit, Gentem Health, Snowflake, BlueVista, and Tencent, along with Darwin Ventures, Quiet Venture Fund and partners from Rally Ventures and Fenway Summer Ventures.

This funding positions Proxifile to grow its bankruptcy claims offering from Beta into a nationwide rollout and begin its expansion into property claims for individual owners and managers.

“Proxifile was created to help people and businesses recover what they are owed,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Cassindy Chao Bierhaus. “For most busy people, claims are too complicated to pursue. And because of the many rules and requirements, one misstep could mean losing your money. Proxifile was created to help the average person navigate these complicated processes with the push of a button — and to make the entire process transparent and accountable.”

Proxifile helps individuals and businesses who are owed money navigate the complicated legal claims process. As the first “Claims as a Service” company, Proxifile combines deep expertise with innovative technology to level the playing field for traditionally neglected smaller creditors. By automating compliance and transparency, Proxifile revolutionizes the way claims are handled.

To date, most of the Proxifile team have yet to meet face-to-face. Cassindy tells the story of how she rushed to the airport to have lunch with Gene Ho, the head of product, just after he was hired, to make that personal connection before he caught his flight to Europe.

The company has had some adventurous all-hands Zoom calls, too, including barhopping through Helsinki for a nightcap (or three), or a meeting from the top of the 5000-year-old Neolithic Irish passage chamber tomb, Fourknocks, in County Meath, Ireland.

With deep experience in law, finance, and technology, the Proxifile team is committed to developing a suite of products and services that put compliance, accountability, and accessibility at the forefront of claims processes.

“In order to successfully pursue financial and property claims, there are a myriad of compliance requirements that must first be satisfied. Small businesses don’t have a giant compliance department, which is why we created Proxifile,” said Proxifile Co-Founder and General Counsel Neil Peretz.

Proxifile is an example of how by using innovative thinking and leveraging all the tools available, a business can overcome all obstacles and find success.

ABOUT

Proxifile was founded in 2020 by Cassindy Chao Bierhaus, an investment banking veteran from Bear Stearns, J.P. Morgan, and Goldman Sachs; and attorney and entrepreneur, Neil Peretz, who co-founded the Office of Enforcement at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and was a Trial Attorney in the Corporate and Financial Section of the U.S. Department of Justice.

