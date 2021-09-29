Complete 401(k) Solution Offers Simplicity and Helps Mitigate Risk for Retirement Plan Sponsors and Advisors

Dynamic’s Complete 401(k) professionals provide scalability and efficiency for advisors

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#401k—Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, announced Complete 401(k), an end-to-end retirement solution for retirement plan advisors burdened with the day-to-day responsibilities of managing plan business. Dynamic’s Complete 401(k) professionals manage plan administration, compliance and fiduciary responsibilities, mitigating liability risk and presenting an opportunity for advisors to engage with their plan sponsor clients in a scalable, efficient and cost-effective way.





Dynamic’s U.S. network comprises approximately 80 wealth advisory practices and includes Independent Advisor Representatives (IARs) and Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), serving nearly 4,500 clients and more than $3 billion in assets. Dynamic currently serves as 3(38) or 3(21) plan fiduciary on approximately $200 million in retirement plans.

The Complete 401(k) team of professionals helps retirement plan sponsors and advisors navigate a complex space ripe with liability risk as well as develop structured, robust plans for plan sponsors and their employees, according to Dynamic CEO Jim Cannon. He noted a stringent administrative process is designed to meet industry requirements, and an institutional investment management process uses multiple levels of 3(38) fiduciaries, including leveraging Retirement Plan Advisory Group (RPAG), which has $700 billion in retirement plan assets under influence, according to its website.

“With Complete 401(k), the advisor doesn’t have to be the expert,” said Cannon. “They can focus on the relationship and help their employer clients make the best decisions for their employees.”

One such advisor, Timothy J. McNeely, CFP®, CIMA®, chief executive officer of Northridge, Calif.-based LifeStone Family Office, focuses his “entire practice on helping business owners make even smarter choices about their finances.”

“When it comes to running a retirement plan, there’s a massive amount of things to keep track of, and unfortunately, many of those items fall back on the business owner,” said McNeely. “But when utilizing Compete 401(k), I can help business owners—and myself—delegate many of the responsibilities of running a plan, so we can get back to running our business and not being experts in the minutia of plan administration.”

Cannon also added the multiple ways Complete 401(k) can help advisors grow their practices. “By efficiently running their retirement plan business, advisors can focus on servicing and growing their wealth business. Particularly, given that many participants in retirement plans prefer to work with their retirement plan advisor, there’s ample opportunity to gain wealth clients.”

For more information on Dynamic’s Complete 401(k) solution, contact the Dynamic Business Development team at (877) 257-3840 or joinus@dynamicwealthadvisors.com.

About Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors

For successful wealth advisors who value independence and want to elevate their practices to the next level, Dynamic Advisor Solutions is a professional services provider, delivering a complete business solution, myVirtualPractice™, to create efficiencies so advisors can focus on providing exceptional client experiences. For more information, visit DynamicAdvisorSolutions.com.

Investment advisory services are offered through Dynamic Advisor Solutions, LLC, dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, an SEC registered investment advisor.

Contacts

Kim Cecere



For Dynamic Advisor Solutions



480.756.0458



kim@onpointbrand.com