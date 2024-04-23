Companies Can “Superpower” Their Supply Chains at Blue Yonder ICON, the Premier Industry Conference

Taking place in Dallas, May 13-16, ICON 2024 will showcase how next generation end-to-end solutions and cutting-edge AI can power supply chain resilience

DALLAS & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Supply chain executives need to be able to see across the enterprise, plan into the future with infinite outcomes, and move with the speed of change. That’s why Blue Yonder, a leader in digital supply chain transformations, is inviting them to attend ICON 2024 – the premier conference for supply chain leaders in manufacturing, logistics and retail – taking place in Dallas, May 13-16, 2024. At this year’s event, attendees can learn how next generation cognitive supply chains powered by cutting-edge AI and a unified data cloud are helping companies pivot through disruptions to create a more resilient supply chain.





With a theme of “Superpowered Supply Chains,” ICON 2024 features over 170 educational sessions, including over 55 customer presenters and 30 special interest group meetings, along with an Innovation Experience that will feature Blue Yonder’s solutions and 56 ecosystem partners. Diamond partner sponsors at ICON 2024 include: Accenture, Microsoft, and Panasonic Connect.

Speaking during the opening general session will be Marci Rossell, an expert economic forecaster, former CNBC chief economist, and co-host of Squawk Box. Rossell will look at the current state of global supply chains and the inflection point that the industry is facing. Rossell will discuss the imperative for change to drive more successful businesses and a more sustainable planet, and how Blue Yonder is positioned to help companies do just that.

The invitation-only ICON Executive Exchange, sponsored by Accenture, features a curated program geared toward company executives to network and share perspectives and experiences on driving supply chain sustainability, resilience, and reinvention. This year’s Executive Exchange will feature a keynote by the star of ABC’s Shark Tank, Daymond John.

Closing out ICON 2024 will be Drew Brees, 2009 Super Bowl MVP and former quarterback of the New Orleans Saints. A thirteen-time Pro Bowl honoree, Brees is recognized for both his on-field performances and off-field community service and business endeavors. Known for his comeback, Brees will inspire business leaders to persevere during times of uncertainty and how they can come out on top.

In addition, attendees will enjoy a live performance by Grammy® nominated band ONEREPUBLIC.

Blue Yonder customer and industry speakers at this year’s event include representatives from more than 55 leading brands such as: ABB, Alcon, Altria Group, Inc., Anheuser-Busch InBev, Arcadia Cold, Ardagh Group / Ardagh Glass Packaging-North America, Aritzia, Bayer Crop Science, Brenntag SE, Brookshire Grocery Co., Caterpillar Inc., Coca-Cola FEMSA, Coke One North America (CONA) Services, Crate & Barrel, Dawn Foods, DENSO, Dollar General, Federated Co-operatives Limited, Ferrara Candy Company, Harris Teeter, Kohler, Mars, Meijer, Merit Medical, Micron Technology, Nestlé Purina Petcare, ODL, Inc., onsemi, Reckitt, Penske Logistics, Pilot Company, Reliable Transportation Solutions, School Specialty, Solidigm, and Tractor Supply Company.

ICON 2024 will also feature an extensive Innovation Experience where attendees can:

Interact with the latest SaaS solutions for category management, labor management, order management, retail and merchandise planning, supply chain planning, transportation, and warehouse management.

Engage with 56 Blue Yonder ecosystem partners and learn how their technology enhances Blue Yonder's supply chain and commerce solutions.

Meet with the Composable Journey team to understand how to accelerate their route to an autonomous supply chain through Blue Yonder innovation.

Network and meet with Blue Yonder and other industry experts.

Watch live, 20-minute theater sessions, called Blue Yonder Live, to hear unique, behind-the-scenes perspectives from subject matter experts on generative AI, product design and user experience (UX), new offerings, and more.

Other event highlights include:

Women in Tech Luncheon: Join sponsors Microsoft and Panasonic Connect for a luncheon that will highlight the power of women in supply chain and technology. According to the WomenTech Network, women held 35% of tech jobs in the U.S. at the end of 2023, underscoring the need to bring more awareness to the importance of gender diversity in the workforce. The event will feature a “Visionaries in Tech: How Women are Shaping the Future of Technology and Supply Chains” panel with several speakers, including Yukiko Yamaguchi, chief marketing officer, Panasonic Connect, and Shanthi Rajagopalan, global head of Strategy, Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft.

Join sponsors and for a luncheon that will highlight the power of women in supply chain and technology. According to the WomenTech Network, women held 35% of tech jobs in the U.S. at the end of 2023, underscoring the need to bring more awareness to the importance of gender diversity in the workforce. The event will feature a “Visionaries in Tech: How Women are Shaping the Future of Technology and Supply Chains” panel with several speakers, including Yukiko Yamaguchi, chief marketing officer, Panasonic Connect, and Shanthi Rajagopalan, global head of Strategy, Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft. Meet flexis: Earlier this year, Blue Yonder announced it acquired flexis AG, expanding the company’s transportation planning, scheduling, sequencing and slotting capabilities. Members of flexis’ leadership team will be presenting during two breakout sessions alongside key customers, including Coca-Cola FEMSA. flexis will also have a presence in the Innovation Experience where attendees can learn more about its solutions.

Earlier this year, Blue Yonder announced it acquired flexis AG, expanding the company’s transportation planning, scheduling, sequencing and slotting capabilities. Members of flexis’ leadership team will be presenting during two breakout sessions alongside key customers, including Coca-Cola FEMSA. flexis will also have a presence in the Innovation Experience where attendees can learn more about its solutions. ICONic Customer Awards: Blue Yonder will announce the winners of this year’s ICONic Customer Awards, which acknowledge the success, impact and results of Blue Yonder’s customers who are embracing innovation, challenging the status quo, and delivering great results.

Register for Blue Yonder ICON 2024, taking place in Dallas from May 13-16, 2024: blueyonder.com/icon

