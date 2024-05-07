Compact Without Compromise: CORSAIR Unveils the CORSAIR ONE i500 PC

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–CORSAIR® (Nasdaq: CRSR) today announced the launch of the CORSAIR ONE i500 PC, a compact powerhouse packed with cutting-edge components and boasting high-end performance for content creators, AI-savvy professionals, and gamers. The sleek, space-saving design houses up to an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics card and Intel® Core™ i9-14900K processor—both liquid cooled. Combined with next-gen DDR5 memory and 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, the CORSAIR ONE i500 delivers the speed, storage, and reliability you’d expect from a high-end PC.









The CORSAIR ONE i500 PC is 30% smaller than a full-sized desktop PC but doesn’t compromise on power. Modern liquid cooling delivers top-tier thermal efficiency, minimizing CPU and GPU temperatures while achieving faster performance, all while being noticeably quieter than traditional cooling. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 and 4080 SUPER graphics cards power a quantum leap in framerates and AI-powered graphics, while Intel 14th Gen CPU architecture makes sure you game and multitask without compromise.

The sleek, aluminum case with FSC-Certified real wood panels—each with one-of-one natural grain—fits beautifully into any modern workspace or gaming setup. Future upgradability is possible with the CORSAIR ONE i500 PC using industry standard PCIe, RAM, and SSD slots, allowing you to craft a system as unique as your ambitions. The CORSAIR ONE ORIGIN Edition can be customized with up to 192GB of DDR5 memory and 24TB of storage to elevate creative, multitasking, and gaming experiences. The configurator also offers options to add in capture cards, network cards, audio cards, USB expansion cards, and more.

Featuring customizable underglow and front-panel lighting, the CORSAIR ONE i500 gives you the power to personalize your setup in seconds. A touch-sensor spotlight for the rear I/O will help you find the wide array of high-performance connectivity options.

When the first generation of CORSAIR ONE PC was launched, we set a new standard in the world of compact, performance PCs. This new generation raises the bar even higher, with incredible raw speed and efficiency in a sleek and modern look. We are also offering the choice of two colors available from the Corsair webstore and select retailers: Wood Dark and Wood Bright.

The CORSAIR ONE i500 PC is packed with uncompromising performance in a compact case that powers through today’s most demanding games and applications with ease, supported by ample memory and storage for all your needs.

About Corsair Gaming, Inc.

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

Copyright © 2024 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Ronald van Veen



ir@corsair.com

510-578-1407

Media:



David Ross



david.ross@corsair.com

+44 1182 080542