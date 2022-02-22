Community Spirit Bank Selects CSI to Integrate Multiple Technologies into NuPoint® Core Platform

PADUCAH, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, announced that Red Bay, Alabama-based Community Spirit Bank has selected its NuPoint® core platform to consolidate banking technology into a single platform that will enhance customers’ banking experience and improve back-office operations.

Community Spirit Bank, which has five branches throughout northwest Alabama and northeast Mississippi, serves a broad range of business and retail customers. After realizing the inefficiencies with their previous core, Community Spirit Bank executives turned to CSI to provide the banking technology required to create a seamless user experience across all channels for customers and to streamline vendor management for the bank. Along with integrated technology offerings, bank executives chose CSI due to the company’s proven commitment to customer service.

“For 113 years, we’ve focused on serving our customers with stability, integrity and knowledge,” said Brad Bolton, Community Spirit Bank president and CEO. “As we advance our technology to meet the needs of our community, it is important that we do so with a provider whose values align with ours. With CSI, we’re gaining a true partner in helping us make every customer interaction and touch point a ‘wow’ moment.”

The conversion to CSI’s cloud-based NuPoint core platform will position Community Spirit Bank to achieve steady growth in the coming years. The bank will also deploy interactive teller machines.

“Community Spirit Bank has cultivated a reputation for delivering superior service to their customers, and we are committed to empowering their continued success,” said Giovanni Mastronardi, group president, CSI Enterprise Banking. “By partnering with us for integrated technologies, Community Spirit Bank will eliminate the complexities of an in-house model and enable employees to focus on the business of banking.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers core processing, digital banking, managed cybersecurity, cybersecurity compliance, payments processing, print and electronic document distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers, both foreign and domestic. Management believes exceptional service, dynamic solutions and superior results are the foundation of CSI’s reputation and have resulted in the Company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as IDC Financial Insights FinTech 100, Talkin’ Cloud 100 and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers lists. CSI has also been recognized by Aite Group, a leading industry research firm, as providing the “best user experience” in its AIM Evaluation: The Leading Providers of U.S. Core Banking Systems. In addition, CSI’s record of increasing its dividend each year for 49 years has earned it a designation of one of the financial media’s “Dividend Aristocrats.” CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information, visit csiweb.com.

To learn more about Community Spirit Bank, visit https://www.communityspirit.bank

