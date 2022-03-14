Home Business Wire Community Choice Credit Union To Deploy Scienaptic’s AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform
Community Choice Credit Union To Deploy Scienaptic's AI-Powered Credit Decisioning Platform

Deployment aims to significantly improve loan approval rate and automated decisions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI–Leading global AI-powered credit decision platform provider Scienaptic AI announced today that Community Choice Credit Union has chosen its AI-based underwriting platform to provide enhanced and faster credit decisions for its members.

Community Choice Credit Union is a financial institution in constant and persistent pursuit of providing unexpectedly delightful experiences to its members, its employees and its communities. Guided by the “UNbanking” spirit since 1953, Community Choice has become trusted as the beacon for financial product and service gratification for over 50,000 Central Iowans. It allows members to “UNbank” with a blend of retail stores and digital channels offering a full smorgasbord of consumer and business solutions. By using Scienaptic’s AI-powered loan decisioning platform, the credit union aims to serve its members better and faster and help bring in more members under its financial umbrella.

“We’re a company of innovative, fun-loving, member-focused misfits, delivering unexpectedly delightful member experiences,” said Brian Curtin, Chief Lending Officer at Community Choice. “In Scienaptic, we see a partner whose mission, vision and culture uniquely align with ours. With Scienaptic’s AI-powered credit underwriting platform, we will be able to better serve members offering them the finest ‘UNbanking’ experience. Scienaptic’s AI will automate and personalize loan decisions allowing us to enhance credit access and offer a delightful experience to every member.”

“We are driven to improve the financial lives of the members Community Choice serves through credit empowerment and personalized decisions,” said Pankaj Jain, Co-founder and President of Scienaptic. “In our shared passion to ‘Wow’ members and exceed their expectations, we feel privileged that our AI will increase credit access and support Community Choice members in fulfilling their dreams.”

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic’s AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes’ to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit www.scienaptic.ai.

