Community Care of North Carolina Chooses Bamboo Health to Improve Care Coordination and Patient Outcomes

Pings solution integrates with CCNC’s applications to deliver real-time insights in support of North Carolina Medicaid Managed Care

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bamboo Health™, formerly Appriss Health and PatientPing, a healthcare technology solutions company focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care, announced that Community Care of North Carolina, Inc. (CCNC) has selected Pings™, real-time admission, discharge, and transfer (ADT) e-notifications, to drive improved care coordination across its patient population including Medicaid, Medicare, and commercial insurance partners. The Pings solution provides CCNC with unique data and insights into acute and post-acute care encounters, enabling care team members and primary care partners to better serve CCNC’s diverse populations.

North Carolina’s statewide managed care program aims to reduce costs and improve the health of North Carolina’s nearly 1.6 million Medicaid beneficiaries via a value-based care payment structure that rewards well-coordinated, whole person care. Bamboo Health’s Pings solution integrates with CCNC’s applications to deliver real-time insights into approximately 650,000 of CCNC’s patients whenever they experience care events. This clarifies utilization patterns and facilitates care management and post-discharge interventions for improved patient outcomes.

“Providing timely outreach to our members who go to the hospital has always been a critical component of how CCNC improves care and reduces cost, and when we needed to identify a new source of real-time data, Bamboo Health was the clear partner for helping us further our member-driven mission,” said CCNC Executive Vice President and Chief Data and Analytics Officer Carlos Jackson, Ph.D. “With Bamboo Health’s Pings solution, we are able to deliver better community-based care at reduced cost for high-quality care across our patient population.”

Bamboo Health connects payers, providers, and care team members to facilitate both physical and behavioral health for optimized value-based outcomes. The company’s breadth of solutions and interoperable network impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflows across all 50 states. In North Carolina, Bamboo Health has connections with 90% of the hospitals and an expansive volume of post-acute care facilities – more than 780 across the state – including skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), hospice/palliative care, assisted living communities, and home health agencies.

“At Bamboo Health, we believe the key to better care rests in ensuring that all participants in our care coordination network have access to real-time patient data, intelligent insights, and the ability to collaborate with other providers,” said Rob Cohen, CEO of Bamboo Health. “Pings real-time event-based notifications allow CCNC’s care management teams and organizations to do just that. Whether that means connecting payers to providers, members of one patient’s care team to each other, or informing providers of a patient’s risk factors, our Pings solution helps CCNC connect the disconnected for the delivery of whole person care.”

About Community Care of North Carolina, Inc.



CCNC supports independent primary care practices in providing high-quality, community-based care. Our tools and staff help independent practices thrive in value-based care systems, reduce administrative burdens and preserve long-term patient relationships. We also work to improve satisfaction with the practice of medicine for both providers and patients, strengthen physician autonomy and enhance local access to cost-effective care across North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.communitycarenc.org.

About Bamboo Health



Bamboo Health (formerly known as Appriss Health + PatientPing) is a healthcare technology solutions company, focused on fostering care collaboration and providing information and actionable insights across the entire continuum of care. As one of the largest, most diverse care collaboration networks in the country, our technology solutions equip healthcare providers and payers with software, information, and insights to facilitate whole person care across the physical and behavioral health spectrums. By serving 2,500 hospitals, 7,955 post-acute facilities, 25,000 pharmacies, 32 health plans, 45 state governments, and over one million acute and ambulatory providers through more than 500 clinical information systems electronically, we impact over 1 billion patient encounters annually in provider workflow. Health systems, payers, providers, pharmacies, governments, individuals, and other organizations rely on Bamboo Health to improve care and reduce cost. Connect with Bamboo Health on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Visit www.BambooHealth.com to learn more.

