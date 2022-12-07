CommScope Named to Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023 List

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$COMM—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023. CommScope has now received this prestigious honor four years in a row.





America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators (KPIs) derived from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Reports, Sustainability Reports, and other reports as well as through an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the U.S., spanning 14 industries. The awards list was announced on December 7, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

CommScope was also recently recognized by Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) for its environmental, social and governance (ESG) efforts, ranking #2 in the technology sector in IBD’s 100 Best ESG Companies of 2022. Overall, CommScope ranked 28th out of the 100 top companies that made the final list, which started with all the U.S.-traded companies (2,208) tracked by Dow Jones.

“CommScope is honored to be recognized for our ESG efforts by both Newsweek and IBD,” stated Chuck Treadway, CEO, CommScope. “We are relentlessly committed to sustainability and corporate governance and are proud that our work has shown demonstrable results that are impactful inside and outside of our organization.”

CommScope is dedicated to making proactive improvements in environmental, social, and governance operations. For more information on CommScope’s commitment, please read the CommScope 2022 Sustainability Report.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

