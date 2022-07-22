CommScope Enters Wi-Fi 6E Retail Market with Launch of Two New ARRIS Products: SURFboard Thruster Gaming Acceleration Kit & SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Kit

—Designed to accelerate home network connectivity and improve overall gaming experiences—

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As devices and gaming consoles are increasingly connected to home networks, consumers desire to improve the quality and performance of their Wi-Fi® network and they can do that by upgrading their network to Wi-Fi 6E.





A global leader in home networking solutions, CommScope is entering the retail Wi-Fi 6E market by offering two new ARRIS SURFboard® solutions. These enable customers to upgrade their network quickly and easily without replacing any of their existing equipment:

“Augmented reality, virtual reality, and gaming consoles are establishing baselines of latency and jitter performance that are driving consumers to upgrade their home networks and improve their overall connectivity performance,” stated Evan Groat, Senior Vice President, Smart Home Solutions and Retail Products, CommScope. “One way to accomplish this is by upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E technology which is exactly what these two new ARRIS SURFboard solutions achieve. Each allows consumers to connect more devices to their home network simultaneously with consistent speed and reliability, while also improving their gaming and streaming performance,” Groat continued.

Wi-Fi 6E enables the 6 GHz band with nearly 3 times more available channels than what is currently available. More channels provide less interference, higher speeds and overall better performance for devices that utilize Wi-Fi 6E.

ARRIS SURFboard THRUSTER Gaming Acceleration Kit (Model W6B) Features

Available in the United States, the ARRIS SURFboard THRUSTER is designed specifically for gamers who require high performance from their home network and don’t want to upgrade their entire existing Wi-Fi network. The 4×4 6 GHz connection provides maximum speed of 4.8 Gbps between the two access points without the hassle of running additional wires. The kit enables the ultimate gaming experience without interference from other Wi-Fi connected devices. It also reduces latency to increase connection speed and reduce connection slowdowns and pauses. The simple plug-and-play kit comes pre-paired and connects directly into the existing Wi-Fi router and the gaming console via its 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port – this allows gaming to commence in a matter of minutes. It is designed to be compatible with any existing Wi-Fi router or gateway, and all internet service provider plans.

ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Kit (Model W6U) Features

Also available in the Unites States, the ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Kit is designed for the “digitally connected” consumer who demands a Wi-Fi network that can keep up with their smart home. It upgrades the existing wireless internet to cutting edge 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E without the need to upgrade the entire existing home network. Moreover, it can simultaneously support 6 GHz-capable smartphone, tablets, smart home devices, and even 8K TV, substantially reducing network slow-downs. Set up is as simple as plugging the new upgrade adapter to the customer’s existing Wi-Fi router through the 2.5 Gbps Ethernet port. It too is designed to be compatible with any existing Wi-Fi router or gateway, and all internet service provider plans.

Pricing and Availability:

ARRIS SURFboard THRUSTER Gaming Acceleration Kit $309.99 MSRP 1-year limited warranty Available at Amazon and SURFboard.com



ARRIS SURFboard Wi-Fi 6E Network Upgrade Adapter $189.99 MSRP 1-year limited warranty Available at Amazon and SURFboard.com



Wi-Fi (or any other Wi-Fi Alliance marks that are used) is a registered trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

About ARRIS SURFboard:

ARRIS SURFboard products are your gateway to entertainment. They let you enjoy the latest entertainment, world class speeds, and the coolest new services throughout your home, and beyond. And they’re available at your favorite retail store. For more information, visit SURFboard.com.

