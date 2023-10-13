CommScope Announces Launch of DOCSIS 4.0 ESD RF Amplifier and Optical Node Platforms with Support of Up To 1.8 GHz

Next-generation outside plant platforms streamline path to 10G HFC networks with modular field upgrades for existing DOCSIS infrastructure

HICKORY, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DOCSIS—CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) announced today the launch of its next-generation Extended Spectrum DOCSIS® (ESD) STARLINE® amplifier and NC4000® optical node platforms supporting DOCSIS 4.0 operation, that can support up to 1.8 GHz in the downstream and up to 684 MHz in the upstream. Leveraging CommScope’s expertise in HFC network design and extensive deployed base of STARLINE amplifiers and NC4000 nodes, these solutions offer operators a simple ESD upgrade to their current DOCSIS 3.1 network, as well as a clear path to DOCSIS 4.0 operation in the future, with minimal capital expenditures and service interruption.





The STARLINE RF Amplifier and NC4000 optical node platforms incorporate modular designs with electronic setup—including attenuation, equalization, and node segmentation. Deployed amplifiers and nodes can be field upgraded for ESD operation, providing an easy, cost-effective solution for supporting DOCSIS 4.0 when needed. Design features enable operators to maintain legacy services while optimizing throughput gains along their path to 10G. In addition, CommScope has available Remote PHY and MACPHY Devices (RPDs and RMDs) that can be installed in the NC4000 node, including one in development that can support DOCSIS 4.0 ESD operation.

“CommScope’s HFC network expertise, DOCSIS innovation, and extensive deployed base uniquely positions us to support our customers in their next stage of network evolution,” stated Guy Sucharczuk, SVP & President Access Network Solutions, CommScope. “We designed our ESD platforms to drop into existing network infrastructure and realize significant cost savings in both hardware and labor, without the large upfront investment of rebuilding current plants. Our priority is our customers’ ability to choose the best migration path and strategy for their unique network. These innovations, as well as our recent milestone of over one million amplifiers shipped in just one year, are a testament to our leadership in supporting our customers’ ongoing network evolution.”

CommScope’s DOCSIS 4.0 ESD STARLINE MB180 and BLE180 amplifiers and NC4000 optical node platform will be on display at the SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2023, Booth #773, from October 16-19 in Denver, CO. CommScope experts will be on hand to provide more information about these solutions and the path to 10G broadband. For more information on CommScope ANS solutions, please visit the CommScope website.

CommScope and the CommScope logo are registered trademarks of CommScope and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. For additional trademark information see https://www.commscope.com/trademarks. DOCSIS is a trademark of Cable Television Laboratories, Inc. SCTE and Cable-Tec Expo are trademarks of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Inc. All other product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com.

Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and like us on Facebook.

Sign up for our press releases and blog posts.

This press release includes forward-looking statements that are based on information currently available to management, management’s beliefs, as well as on a number of assumptions concerning future events. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance and are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. In providing forward-looking statements, the company does not intend, and is not undertaking any obligation or duty, to update these statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: CommScope

Contacts

News Media Contact:

Luke Hamer, CommScope



Luke.Hamer@commscope.com

Financial Contact:

Massimo Disabato, CommScope



Massimo.Disabato@commscope.com