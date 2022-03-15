Commercial Real Estate Fintech Start-Up Emerges from Stealth, Empowers Commercial Mortgage Brokers to Originate Over $2 Billion In Loan Requests

After a successful $1.1 million pre-seed raise, including Ascend.vc and notable founders from DocuSign and LegalZoom, LOANtuitive announces a marketplace to empower – rather than remove commercial mortgage brokers from transactions.

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Broker–LOANtuitive, a Seattle-based B2B commercial real estate debt marketplace that supercharges commercial mortgage brokers to match loan requests with lenders, announced today that their software has now been used by commercial mortgage brokers to originate over $2 billion in commercial real estate loan requests since launch in April 2021.

“We believe modern technology and commercial real estate mortgage brokers are essential to reducing the transactional complexity and bias that is inherently present in this industry,” says Dave Siegfried, CEO and Co-founder. “Rather than removing brokers from a transaction, LOANtuitive is focused on supercharging brokers with modern technology to increase efficiency and remove the opaqueness that surrounds all parties when financing commercial real estate.”

Founded in 2020 by a team of commercial real estate and technology entrepreneurs, LOANtuitive is a B2B SaaS-enabled commercial real estate debt marketplace. LOANtuitive empowers commercial mortgage brokers to collect, evaluate and place loan requests with lenders through a marketplace aided by machine learning.

The process is simple, clear and efficient. LOANtuitive’s intelligent application collects only the information needed to quickly prepare a polished executive summary that highlights pertinent facts for lenders. The platform then searches a universe of loan programs to score each loan and find lenders most likely to fund your request. This next-generation process allows brokers to close more loans in a shorter time frame for their clients.

Ascend.vc General Partner, Kirby Winfield explains, “I invested in LOANtuitive, in part, because of the outdated manner in which over $900 billion in commercial real estate debt is placed in the U.S. each year. I think Dave and the rest of LOANtuitive’s team have the experience and insight needed to successfully disrupt commercial real estate debt; in the same way that Insurtech transformed the insurance industry.”

LOANtuitive has gained the attention of venture capitalists across the technology landscape.

In addition to Ascend.vc and founders from both DocuSign and LegalZoom, LOANtuitive’s pre-seed raise included notable investors from Underdog Labs, Revelry Venture Partners and Iterative Venture.

