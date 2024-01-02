CommerceNext Announces 2024 “CommerceXcellence” Award Recipients

Executives from Anthropologie Group, Patagonia, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and more honored as leaders to watch in 2024
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceNext, a community, event series and conference for marketing, ecommerce and technology leaders at retail and direct-to-consumer brands, today announced the recipients of its CommerceXcellence Awards, honoring 24 leaders to watch in 2024. The honorees will be awarded during the CommerceNext Reception on Monday, January 15, 2024, in New York City at NRF 2024.
The CommerceXcellence Award honorees are visionaries within their industry who have been recognized by a selection committee of retail industry executives for their outstanding leadership, innovation and impact.
“We are proud to announce this year’s impressive list of 24 winners to watch, chosen from a pool of truly exceptional finalists,” said Jill Dvorak, Chief Content Officer of CommerceNext. “Each honoree is charting their own course in a rapidly changing industry and evolving retail in new and exciting ways. We look forward to recognizing and celebrating each of them at our upcoming reception.”
The honorees for 2024 include:
- Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Anthropologie Group
- NJ Falk, Managing Partner, Athletic Propulsion Labs
- Sharon Price John, CEO, Build-A-Bear
- Jennifer Stender Hawkins, SVP of Marketing and Ecommerce, Centric Brands
- Adam Michaels, Chief Digital Officer, Crocs
- CTM, Chief Digital Officer, Domino’s
- Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty
- Adrian Rohr, VP of Marketing, Fabletics
- Sabrina Cherubini, SVP of Brand & Digital, Hanky Panky
- Kyle Barz, Director, Global Retail & Ecommerce Technology, Mars Wrigley
- Sarah Wallis, Chief Operating Officer, Minted
- Bethany Muths, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Mizzen+Main
- Allyssa Kaiser, Senior Director, Performance Marketing, NEST New York
- Shirley Gao, Chief Digital and Information Officer, PacSun
- Angela Clark, Head of Digital Studio, Patagonia
- Christiane Pendarvis, Co-CEO, PATTERN Beauty
- Chad Lundeen, VP of Retail & Store Development, Saatva
- Rachel Martinho, Senior Director, Loyalty & Digital Engagement, Skechers
- Jenna Posner, Chief Digital Officer, Solo Brands
- Josh Krepon, President of DTC & Global Digital, Steve Madden
- Mandeep Bhatia, VP, Global Digital Product & Omnichannel Innovation, Tapestry
- Nadina Guglielmetti, Chief Customer Officer, The Vitamin Shoppe
- Chris Maliwat, Chief Digital Officer, Victoria Beckham Beauty
- Sameer Hassan, SVP of Technology, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
To learn more about the award recipients and selection committee, please visit: https://commercenext.com/commercexcellence-awards/.
About CommerceNext
CommerceNext is a community, event series and conference for marketing, ecommerce and technology leaders at retail and direct-to-consumer brands. In addition to the annual CommerceNext Growth Show, CommerceNext produces and hosts two executive retreats, regional networking events, podcasts, webinars, industry research, an executive dinner series and an online community. CommerceNext is part of CloserStillMedia which owns the largest global ecommerce events portfolio, including Ecommerce Expo UK, E Show Madrid, E Show Barcelona and Ecommerce Expo Asia. To learn more about CommerceNext, visit https://commercenext.com
