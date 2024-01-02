CommerceNext Announces 2024 “CommerceXcellence” Award Recipients

Executives from Anthropologie Group, Patagonia, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. and more honored as leaders to watch in 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CommerceNext, a community, event series and conference for marketing, ecommerce and technology leaders at retail and direct-to-consumer brands, today announced the recipients of its CommerceXcellence Awards, honoring 24 leaders to watch in 2024. The honorees will be awarded during the CommerceNext Reception on Monday, January 15, 2024, in New York City at NRF 2024.

The CommerceXcellence Award honorees are visionaries within their industry who have been recognized by a selection committee of retail industry executives for their outstanding leadership, innovation and impact.

“We are proud to announce this year’s impressive list of 24 winners to watch, chosen from a pool of truly exceptional finalists,” said Jill Dvorak, Chief Content Officer of CommerceNext. “Each honoree is charting their own course in a rapidly changing industry and evolving retail in new and exciting ways. We look forward to recognizing and celebrating each of them at our upcoming reception.”

The honorees for 2024 include:

Elizabeth Preis, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Anthropologie Group

NJ Falk, Managing Partner, Athletic Propulsion Labs

Sharon Price John, CEO, Build-A-Bear

Jennifer Stender Hawkins, SVP of Marketing and Ecommerce, Centric Brands

Adam Michaels, Chief Digital Officer, Crocs

CTM, Chief Digital Officer, Domino’s

Ekta Chopra, Chief Digital Officer, e.l.f. Beauty

Adrian Rohr, VP of Marketing, Fabletics

Sabrina Cherubini, SVP of Brand & Digital, Hanky Panky

Kyle Barz, Director, Global Retail & Ecommerce Technology, Mars Wrigley

Sarah Wallis, Chief Operating Officer, Minted

Bethany Muths, Chief Marketing and Customer Officer, Mizzen+Main

Allyssa Kaiser, Senior Director, Performance Marketing, NEST New York

Shirley Gao, Chief Digital and Information Officer, PacSun

Angela Clark, Head of Digital Studio, Patagonia

Christiane Pendarvis, Co-CEO, PATTERN Beauty

Chad Lundeen, VP of Retail & Store Development, Saatva

Rachel Martinho, Senior Director, Loyalty & Digital Engagement, Skechers

Jenna Posner, Chief Digital Officer, Solo Brands

Josh Krepon, President of DTC & Global Digital, Steve Madden

Mandeep Bhatia, VP, Global Digital Product & Omnichannel Innovation, Tapestry

Nadina Guglielmetti, Chief Customer Officer, The Vitamin Shoppe

Chris Maliwat, Chief Digital Officer, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Sameer Hassan, SVP of Technology, Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

To learn more about the award recipients and selection committee, please visit: https://commercenext.com/commercexcellence-awards/.

