CommentSold Unveils ClipHero, the Industry’s First AI-Powered Shoppable Video Generator for Live Sellers

In a significant leap for video commerce, CommentSold has unveiled ClipHero, the first AI-driven shoppable video generator designed for live commerce, streamlining content creation for sellers. This groundbreaking tool allows users to effortlessly transform live video content into engaging, shoppable videos optimized for social media platforms with just a single click.









Pioneering the future of video commerce, CommentSold today launched AI ClipHero, marking a new era in retail technology. As the first of its kind in the industry, AI ClipHero leverages advanced artificial intelligence to sift through livestream content, pinpointing moments that are most likely to captivate audiences. This innovative, self-improving AI tool simplifies the process for merchants by converting live broadcasts on CommentSold's platform into interactive, shoppable videos. Designed to evolve through continuous learning from customer interactions and sales data, AI ClipHero promises to enhance its efficiency and appeal over time. The rollout of AI ClipHero will commence on the CommentSold Turnkey Commerce Platform, with subsequent integration into Videeo and Popshoplive, ensuring a wide-reaching impact across CommentSold's comprehensive suite of commerce solutions.

Today, 84% of consumers say that watching a video has influenced them to buy a product, which makes it increasingly crucial that retailers adopt a video-first commerce strategy. The addition of AI ClipHero makes it easier than ever for retailers of all sizes to meet the growing demand for engaging, interactive explainer videos if they are already doing live sales. The new AI feature is available on CommentSold’s turnkey platform today and imminently available on the company’s other product lines.

AI ClipHero’s features include:

Product-Centric Content Extraction: The AI ClipHero self-learning AI identifies the most crucial and interesting sections from a longer livestream, leading to relevant clips that quickly convey product features and benefits.

Automatic Captions: AI ClipHero uses speech recognition to instantly generate active captions, expanding content accessibility and creating eye-catching text overlays for silent scrollers.

Integration with PopClips for Seamless Sharing: Sellers can seamlessly import AI-generated clips into CommentSold’s PopClips technology to automatically place videos on product details pages (PDP’s) and in the TikTok-like shoppable feed on sellers’ mobile apps.

Mobile and Social Optimization: AI ClipHero has a unique ability to identify potentially “viral” content based on the AI’s analysis of millions of minutes worth of video clips, rating clips in the order of presumed virality in its future iterations.

AI ClipHero is the latest in a stream of new features from CommentSold, closely following the release of the unique shoppable video clips, PopClips. With this foray into AI, CommentSold is redoubling its commitment to providing customers with the latest and most powerful video commerce technology.

“AI-powered content generation is already storming through the retail industry, having a profound impact on ways products are showcased to shoppers; with AI ClipHero, we’re giving our customers a competitive advantage and a mighty multiplier of their existing content without additional effort,” said Filip Vitek, Executive Vice President of AI and Data at CommentSold. “AI ClipHero is only the beginning of a long list of generative AI tools that we have in store for them this year.”

“This is the moment where we leapfrog the rest of the industry to establish Videeo & CommentSold as the indisputable leader in video commerce,” said Gautam Goswami, CEO of CommentSold.

Sellers that are interested in transforming their shoppable content strategies with AI ClipHero can visit try.commentsold.com.

About CommentSold

CommentSold is the North American leader in video commerce technology, enabling over 7,000+ small to mid-sized retailers with video commerce tools, generating over 180 million items sold with $4.4B+ in lifetime GMV. CommentSold’s technology continues to provide businesses and creators of all sizes with best-in-class solutions for simultaneously delivering engaging video commerce experiences across all their sales channels. CommentSold moved into direct-to-consumer commerce by acquiring assets of Popshoplive, a community-driven livestream shopping marketplace app at the intersection of social, e-commerce and entertainment. Continuing to innovate in 2023, they launched Videeo for Shopify. This game-changing Shopify app revolutionizes customer engagement and enhances shopping experiences through a multitude of innovations. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Shopify, Videeo empowers businesses to convert shoppers into super fans and repeat customers.

For more information, please visit try.commentsold.com, Videeo.live or Popshop.live.

