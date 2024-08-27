ComEd Creates List of Certified EV Charging Installers to Help Customers Grow Personal Charging Networks

User-friendly website designed to simplify the process of safely installing EV charging equipment

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of an ongoing effort to support customers considering making the switch to electric vehicles (EVs), ComEd today announced the recent launch of its new Electric Vehicle Service Provider (EVSP) Network. This new, user-friendly resource is designed to help residential and commercial customers find an ICC-certified service provider to install EV charging infrastructure at their home or business. Nearly 50 of these vendors are currently included in the network, and the list continues to grow. These vendors are well-versed on rebate programs offered by ComEd to help customers qualify for rebates when installing EV chargers and streamline the process by applying for rebates on their behalf.

“Switching to an EV can come with a variety of benefits, including fuel cost savings and a reduced environmental impact. However, we know that navigating the EV landscape can be intimidating, which is why ComEd is committed to creating the tools and resources to make it easier for customers to go electric,” said Melissa Washington, senior vice president of customer operations and strategy at ComEd. “ComEd created the EVSP network of local, ICC-certified service providers to assist customers with choosing a certified vendor and make it easier for our customers to qualify for ComEd rebates to help offset EV charger and infrastructure costs.”

EV adoption is on the rise with over 100,000 registered EVs in Illinois alone, up from just 17,000 in 2019. ComEd is committed to helping customers every step of the way with their EV transition and has established a variety of resources, including the new EVSP Network, the ComEd EV Toolkit and a variety of EV related rebates to help make the transition to EVs more affordable and accessible for customers.

In addition to providing a key resource for EV interested customers, the ComEd EVSP Network will provide eligible vendors, including contractors and engineering or design firms, training on the processes and procedures of ComEd’s EV rebate programs. This will enable members of the EVSP network to best support EV charger installations throughout northern Illinois and help customers qualify for ComEd rebates.

“The team of certified EV charger installers at Veteran’s Energy is proud to be a part of the new ComEd EV Service Provider network,” said Ed West, owner of Veteran’s Energy, a Joliet-based service provider. “We anticipate this network will help make it easier for potential customers to connect with us while they navigate their EV journey and pursue assistance in purchasing and installing EV charging equipment and related infrastructure.”

Any qualified service provider with ICC EV installer certification may submit an application to be included in the free ComEd EVSP program. For eligibility guidelines, applications and more information on this program, visit ComEd.com/EVServiceProvider.

This year, ComEd launched nearly $90 million in rebates for EV charging infrastructure and fleet EVs to lessen the financial burden of making the switch to EVs for customers. To ensure the benefits of EVs can be accessed by all communities, ComEd’s EV rebate programs reserve more than half of all funding for low-income customers, as well as those who reside in equity investment eligible community (EIEC). Business and public sector customers, including school districts and local governments, can apply for rebates to offset the cost of necessary make-ready infrastructure to install Level 2 or Direct Current Fast Chargers and electric fleet vehicles. Funding in 2024 remains available for residential customers who meet ComEd’s income-eligibility guidelines or who reside in an EIEC. These customers can receive rebates up to $3,750 to offset the upfront cost of purchasing and installing a Level 2 charger at home. Additional funds will become available in 2025 for all residential and non-residential ComEd customers. Additional funds will become available in 2025 for all residential and non-residential ComEd customers.

For more on EV resources and programs offered by ComEd, please visit Comed.com/Clean.

