ComEd, Compass Datacenters Kick Off New, State-of-the-Art Data Center to Transform Former Sears Headquarters Site

​New data center campus to bring new investment to Hoffman Estates and serve region’s growing digital needs

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ComEd today joined Compass Datacenters, the Village of Hoffman Estates and area leaders to formally launch one of the largest-ever Illinois data center projects. The new data center campus will be located at the former Sears Headquarters campus, which closed in 2021, transforming the space with a new data center campus projected to bring $10 billion of investment into the area in the coming years.

The new Compass project continues a trend in data center development in the Chicagoland market, with nearly 30 new data centers announcing plans to launch projects in the ComEd service territory in the last five years, powered by the nation’s most reliable electric grid. This growth is boosting economic activity and helping deliver the infrastructure in order to meet growing business technology needs in the area.

“ComEd’s clean, reliable and abundant power is a big reason northern Illinois is among the nation’s fastest-growing locations for data centers, and we’re especially proud to partner with a company that invests deeply in sustainable design,” said Gil C. Quiniones, President and CEO of ComEd. “Compass Datacenters will inject new economic life into the former Sears site, and our region’s unparalleled infrastructure will ensure the company can thrive well into the future.”

The new Compass site represents the Dallas-based company’s first data center campus in Illinois, bringing five hyperscale, or high-capacity and scalable facilities, onto the nearly 200-acre site. ComEd is delivering infrastructure upgrades for this project, including a new onsite substation that will be energized in mid-2026 to power the site. The planned Compass site is slated to be one of the largest data centers in Illinois and will create approximately 1,000 jobs during a multi-year construction effort kicking off this year.

“We’re taking a careful and methodical approach to demolition, setting the stage for doing what we do best – building sustainably and building to last,” said Compass CEO Chris Crosby. “We appreciate the opportunity to help build Illinois’ digital infrastructure and serve the state for years to come.”

In addition to being one of the largest data centers to come to Illinois to date, this project will also be one of the most sustainable. Compass will deploy sustainable practices during the demolition and construction process, including reuse of concrete, stone and asphalt from the old Sears campus. Once operational, Compass buildings will leverage patented CarbonCure technology to produce sustainable concrete, water-free cooling, hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) fuels for backup emergency power, as well as other sustainable solutions.

“We are thrilled to welcome Compass Datacenters and to have the Village of Hoffman Estates be part of the growing digital economy,” said Mayor William McLeod, the Village of Hoffman Estates. “Working closely with ComEd and Compass, we look forward to bringing this prime site into the modern era.”

The new Compass buildings will be constructed using the latest technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and will be scaled using modular designs to allow for rapid building, meeting the demands of the customers served on site as well as providing safety benefits for local crews.

“We are thrilled to welcome Compass Datacenters to the Chicagoland area,” said Kyle Schulz, Chief Growth Officer, World Business Chicago, and Executive Leader, Greater Chicagoland Economic Partnership. “This significant investment showcases the strength and potential of our region. With world-class transportation networks, a robust business community, and a highly skilled talent pool, Chicago provides an ideal environment for Compass to expand and thrive. This project underscores the economic vitality, innovative spirit, and reliable power that make Chicagoland a prime destination for leading-edge developments.”

In addition to ComEd’s best in the nation reliability, data centers and other high-growth industries are drawn to Illinois due to strong infrastructure, ideal climate conditions, and an abundance of clean energy, with ability to meet 96 percent or more of customers’ energy consumption with decarbonized energy sources today, and plans to reach 100 percent in the future, thanks to the state’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).

“The Chicagoland area has become a national and global hub for data center growth, which has led to billions of dollars of investment into our local communities, significant property tax revenues, and thousands of union construction jobs. I congratulate Compass Datacenters and the Village of Hoffman Estates on this new development that will help continue that growth,” said Jack Lavin, President and CEO of the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce. “Our partners at ComEd have been essential to putting in place the infrastructure needed for these companies to thrive in Illinois and will be key to ensuring we remain a leader in the data center space. As tech becomes an increasingly important part of every business, the data center industry will be the foundation that provides the digital infrastructure we need to continue to attract tomorrow’s high-growth sectors.”

Compass is the latest large development to announce its plans for growth in the region, with many projects citing power availability as a driving factor in deciding where to locate. Last year alone, ComEd helped secure 15 new commercial projects, including nine data centers, collectively set to add 4,385 jobs at their facilities and more than $8.6 billion in local investment.

