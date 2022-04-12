Comcast’s Effectv Taps Comscore for Local TV Measurement Currency

The agreement offers Effectv’s advertiser clients choice in their selection of a measurement currency platform.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, and Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, announced today that Effectv will be using Comscore’s local TV measurement solution as a new form of currency.

Effectv will use Comscore’s audience impression-based measurement product with local advertising clients to deliver an advanced industry measurement solution for marketers.

Comscore’s expanded collaboration with Effectv follows its 2020 agreement with Comcast to integrate de-identified Comcast viewing data into its local and national measurement services.

“With local media emerging as a key channel for brands due to its consumer relevancy and proximity to point of purchase, there is a need for proven, more reliable approaches to measurement,” said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chair, Comscore. “We are looking forward to working with Effectv to enable advertisers to use Comscore’s local TV measurement as currency to deliver that enhanced campaign reporting.”

“The pace of change in media measurement continues to accelerate and advertisers today are seeking new solutions and capabilities to better understand consumer behavior and to reach and engage with them across multiple screens and devices,” said James Rooke, General Manager, Effectv. “We’re looking forward to working with Comscore to drive innovation and new frontiers in measurement, while offering choice and independence for our clients.”

As the industry continues to reevaluate the media measurement landscape, Effectv joins other media organizations, such as Paramount, Fox Corporation, WarnerMedia, Discovery, Disney, Spectrum Reach and OpenAP, in adding Comscore as currency. This includes NBCU, which awarded Comscore audience measurement certification at its recent One22 event, allowing their NBC owned and operated stations, as well as their Telemundo stations, to use Comscore as their local market currency.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multi-screen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry’s emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, helps local, regional and national advertisers use the best of digital with the power of TV to grow their business. It provides multi-screen marketing solutions to make advertising campaigns more effective and easier to execute. Headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country, Effectv has a presence in 66 markets with nearly 35 million owned and represented subscribers. For more information, visit www.effectv.com.

