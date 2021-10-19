Home Business Wire Comcast Rolls Out New Dialing Procedure for Voice Customers
Business Wire

Comcast Rolls Out New Dialing Procedure for Voice Customers

di Business Wire

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Starting July 16, 2022, consumers will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing the three-digit abbreviated code 988. In order for 988 to work for all callers in every state, certain area codes that still permit seven-digit local dialing must transition to 10-digit dialing (or 1+10-digit in CA and parts of IL). The table below lists the 82 area codes, across 36 states, that must transition to 10-digit local dialing. The transition may also require customer-initiated updates to safety or security equipment, so please read to the end of this communication.

As of October 24, 2021, all consumers with numbers in the area codes below must dial 10-digits (area code + telephone number) or 1+10-digits (1+ area code + telephone number in CA and parts of IL) for all local calls. On and after this date, local calls dialed with only seven-digits may not be completed, and a recording will inform you that your call cannot be completed as dialed. If you get this recording, you must hang up and dial again using the area code with the seven-digit telephone number.

State

Area Codes

State

Area Codes

Alabama

251

Minnesota

218, 952

Alaska

907

Mississippi

662

Arizona

480, 520, 928

Missouri

314, 417, 660, 816

Arkansas

501

Montana

406

California

209, 530, 562, 626, 650, 707, 925, 949, 951

Nevada

775

Colorado

719, 970

New Hampshire

603

Delaware

302

New Jersey

856, 908

Florida

321 (Brevard County only), 352, 561, 941

New Mexico

505, 575

Georgia

478, 912

New York

516, 607, 716, 845, 914

Guam

671

North Carolina

910

Hawaii

808

Ohio

440, 513

Illinois

309, 618, 708

South Dakota

605

Indiana

219, 574

Tennessee

731, 865

Iowa

319, 515

Texas

254, 361, 409, 806, 830, 915, 940

Kansas

620, 785

Vermont

802

Kentucky

859

Virginia

276, 804

Louisiana

337, 504

Washington

509

Michigan

616, 810, 906, 989

Wisconsin

262, 414, 608, 920

 

What other changes need to be made to my equipment or other services?

Important safety and security equipment, such as medical alert devices, and alarm and security systems that currently rely on 7-digit dialing must be programmed to use 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing. Many systems operate on 10-digit (or 1+10-digit) dialing by default, but some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Any needed reprogramming of alarm and home security equipment must be done during the permissive dialing period that is currently in effect and concludes on October 24, 2021 to avoid interruption of services.

Some other examples of services that may need to be re-programmed are:

  • life safety systems or medical monitoring devices
  • PBXs
  • fax machines
  • Internet dial-up numbers
  • fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates
  • speed dialers
  • mobile or other wireless phone contact lists
  • call forwarding settings
  • voicemail services and other similar functions

What will remain the same?

  • Your telephone number, including current area code, will not change
  • The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the dialing change
  • What is a local call now will remain a local call regardless of the number of digits dialed
  • You will continue to dial 1+ the area code + telephone number for all long-distance calls
  • You will continue to dial a prefix (such as “9”) when dialing from a multi-line telephone system (e.g., in a hotel, office building, etc.) as required
  • You can still dial just three digits to reach 911 (emergency services) and 711 (relay services)
  • If 211, 311, 411, 511, 611 or 811 are currently available in your community, continue to dial these codes with just three digits
  • The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can still be reached by dialing 1-800-273-TALK (8255) even after the 988 code is in effect

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Customers must continue to dial 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) to reach the Lifeline until July 16, 2022. If you need more information, please visit the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) website at https://www.nationalnanpa.com/transition_to_10_digit_dialing_for_988/index.html or email NANPA at 988@somos.com, or you may visit the FCC website at https://www.fcc.gov/suicide-prevention-hotline.

About Comcast:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Joel Shadle

Joel_Shadle@Comcast.com
(215) 286-4675

Rachel Zabinski

Rachel_zabinski@comcast.com
(215) 286-1516

Articoli correlati

SPARK Microsystems Expands in EMEA With New UWB Sales and Support Resources

Business Wire Business Wire -
MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EMEA--SPARK Microsystems, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation ultra-wideband (UWB), has announced a new sales and support...
Continua a leggere

Paysafe extends partnership with ZEN.COM to bridge the gap between cash and digital banking

Business Wire Business Wire -
ZEN.COM customers across 25 countries can now use Paysafecash to deposit cash into their accounts LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading integrated payments platform,...
Continua a leggere

The Open Group October Virtual Event To Celebrate 25 Years of Open Technology Standards

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Open Group, the vendor-neutral technology standards consortium, is hosting its upcoming “Open Digital Standards” event October...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
storage Hitachi vantara

Hitachi Vantara, lo storage chiede un’infrastruttura cloud ibrida

Storage