Comcast Reports 4th Quarter 2025 Results

"2025 was a year of meaningful progress as we made decisive changes to position the company for long-term, sustainable growth," said co-CEOs Brian L. Roberts and Mike Cavanagh. "It was also our best year ever in wireless, with 1.5 million net line additions and more than 9 million total lines, clear evidence of the strength of our converged connectivity strategy. We launched the most significant broadband go-to-market shift in our history, simplifying how we sell to and serve customers, and we are seeing encouraging early results. Epic Universe is off to a terrific start, driving higher per-cap spending and attendance across Orlando; and Peacock delivered double-digit revenue growth, underscoring the momentum of its sports and entertainment lineup, including the debut of the NBA on NBC and Peacock. We also completed the spin of Versant Media, creating a more focused NBCUniversal centered on streaming, live sports, and premium content. Even as we invested behind these initiatives, we generated record levels of free cash flow and maintained a strong balance sheet, reflecting a disciplined approach to capital allocation as we remain focused on execution in 2026."

($ in millions, except per share data) 4th Quarter Full Year Consolidated Results 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Revenue $32,310 $31,915 1.2 % $123,707 $123,731 — % Net Income Attributable to Comcast $2,168 $4,778 (54.6 %) $19,998 $16,192 23.5 % Adjusted Net Income1 $3,062 $3,694 (17.1 %) $15,972 $16,937 (5.7 %) Adjusted EBITDA2 $7,900 $8,807 (10.3 %) $37,384 $38,069 (1.8 %) Earnings per Share3 $0.60 $1.24 (52.0 %) $5.39 $4.14 30.1 % Adjusted Earnings per Share1 $0.84 $0.96 (12.4 %) $4.31 $4.33 (0.6 %) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $8,841 $8,080 9.4 % $33,643 $27,673 21.6 % Free Cash Flow4 $4,369 $3,260 34.0 % $19,235 $12,543 53.4 % For additional detail on segment revenue and expenses, customer metrics, capital expenditures, and free cash flow, please refer to the trending schedule on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.

4th Quarter and Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Generated Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $7.9 Billion in the Fourth Quarter and $37.4 Billion for the Full Year; Adjusted EPS of $0.84 in the Fourth Quarter and $4.31 for the Full Year; and Free Cash Flow of $4.4 Billion in the Fourth Quarter and $19.2 Billion for the Full Year

Returned $2.7 Billion to Shareholders in the Fourth Quarter Through $1.2 Billion in Dividend Payments and $1.5 Billion in Share Repurchases. Total Capital Returned for the Full Year Was $11.7 Billion, Including $6.8 Billion in Share Repurchases, Reducing Shares Outstanding by 5%

At Connectivity & Platforms, Connectivity Revenue Increased 3.2% to $11.6 Billion in the Fourth Quarter and 4.2% to $46.0 Billion for the Full Year, Driven By Growth In Domestic Wireless, International Connectivity and Business Services Connectivity

Domestic Wireless Delivered its Best Year Ever With 1.5 Million Net Line Additions, Reaching 9.3 Million Total Lines and Surpassing 15% Penetration of Domestic Residential Broadband Customers, Reflecting Strong Demand for Our Converged Broadband and Mobile Offers

Advanced Our New National Go-to-Market Strategy, Including Simplified Internet Plans Featuring Everyday Pricing, Everything Included and a 5-Year Price Guarantee; Alongside New Wireless Offers, Including a Free Xfinity Unlimited Mobile Line for One Year and a Premium Unlimited Plan Offering Gigabit Speeds and Enhanced Features

Launched the NBA Across NBC and Peacock With the Best Season Start for Any Network in 24 Years; Sunday Night Football Remained Primetime's #1 Show for the 15th Consecutive Year, Averaging 23.5 Million Viewers Across NBC and Peacock

Peacock Paid Subscribers Increased 22% Year-over-Year to 44 Million; Revenue Grew 23% to $1.6 Billion in the Fourth Quarter and 10% to $5.4 Billion for the Full Year; and Adjusted EBITDA Losses Improved by Over $700 Million for the Full Year, Including the Impact of NBA Rights Beginning in the Fourth Quarter

Wicked: For Good Premiered in November, With the Franchise Now Grossing $1.3 Billion Worldwide, Becoming the #1 Broadway-to-Feature Film Adaptation of All-Time

Theme Parks Adjusted EBITDA Increased 24% in the Fourth Quarter, Surpassing $1.0 Billion in Quarterly EBITDA for the First Time, Fueled by the Opening of Epic Universe in May

Completed the Tax-Free Separation of Versant Media Group on January 2, 2026, with Comcast Shareholders Receiving One Share of Versant for Every 25 Shares of Comcast

4th Quarter Consolidated Financial Results

Revenue increased 1.2% compared to the prior year period. Net Income Attributable to Comcast decreased 54.6%, reflecting an unfavorable comparison to the prior year period, which included a $1.9 billion income tax benefit due to an internal corporate reorganization. Adjusted Net Income decreased 17.1%. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.3%.

Earnings per Share (EPS) decreased 52.0% to $0.60. Adjusted EPS decreased 12.4% to $0.84.

Capital Expenditures decreased 4.2% to $3.7 billion. Connectivity & Platforms’ capital expenditures increased 9.8% to $2.9 billion, primarily reflecting higher spending on support capital, customer premise equipment and scalable infrastructure. On a full year basis, Connectivity & Platforms capital expenditures increased 5.3% to $8.7 billion. Content & Experiences' capital expenditures decreased 34.0% to $844 million, reflecting the opening of Epic Universe in May 2025.

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $8.8 billion. Free Cash Flow was $4.4 billion, including a $2.0 billion cash tax benefit related to an internal corporate reorganization in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Dividends and Share Repurchases. Comcast paid dividends totaling $1.2 billion and repurchased 53.6 million of its shares for $1.5 billion, resulting in a total return of capital to shareholders of $2.7 billion.

Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change5 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Connectivity & Platforms Revenue Residential Connectivity & Platforms $17,646 $18,016 (2.1 %) (3.1 %) Business Services Connectivity 2,590 2,448 5.8 % 5.8 % Total Connectivity & Platforms Revenue $20,237 $20,464 (1.1 %) (2.0 %) Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Residential Connectivity & Platforms $6,099 $6,479 (5.9 %) (6.1 %) Business Services Connectivity 1,405 1,363 3.1 % 3.1 % Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA $7,503 $7,842 (4.3 %) (4.5 %) Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin Residential Connectivity & Platforms 34.6 % 36.0 % (140) bps (110) bps Business Services Connectivity 54.2 % 55.7 % (150) bps (150) bps Total Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA Margin 37.1 % 38.3 % (120) bps (90) bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. The changes in Adjusted EBITDA margins are presented as year/year basis point changes in the rounded Adjusted EBITDA margins.

Revenue for Connectivity & Platforms decreased compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA decreased due to a decline in Residential Connectivity & Platforms Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by growth in Business Services Adjusted EBITDA. Residential Connectivity & Platforms revenue and Adjusted EBITDA reflect the investment in our new go-to-market strategy. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.1%.

(in thousands) Net Additions /(Losses) 4th Quarter 4Q25 4Q24 2025 2024 Customer Relationships Domestic Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 30,439 31,172 (203 ) (151 ) International Residential Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 17,624 17,811 22 95 Business Services Connectivity Customer Relationships 2,702 2,626 — (2 ) Total Connectivity & Platforms Customer Relationships 50,766 51,609 (181 ) (58 ) Domestic Broadband Residential Customers 28,719 29,373 (178 ) (131 ) Business Customers 2,536 2,469 (3 ) (8 ) Total Domestic Broadband Customers 31,255 31,842 (181 ) (139 ) Total Domestic Wireless Lines 9,305 7,826 364 307 Total Domestic Video Customers 11,270 12,523 (245 ) (311 )

Total Customer Relationships for Connectivity & Platforms decreased by 181,000 to 50.8 million, reflecting a decrease in domestic customer relationships, partially offset by an increase in international customer relationships. Total domestic broadband customer net losses were 181,000, total domestic wireless line net additions were 364,000 and total domestic video customer net losses were 245,000.

Residential Connectivity & Platforms

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change5 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue Domestic Broadband $6,316 $6,384 (1.1 %) (1.1 %) Domestic Wireless 1,403 1,189 18.0 % 18.0 % International Connectivity 1,337 1,263 5.8 % 1.8 % Total Residential Connectivity 9,055 8,836 2.5 % 1.9 % Video 6,356 6,736 (5.6 %) (7.1 %) Advertising 1,033 1,158 (10.8 %) (12.3 %) Other 1,203 1,286 (6.5 %) (7.4 %) Total Revenue $17,646 $18,016 (2.1 %) (3.1 %) Operating Expenses Programming $3,950 $4,125 (4.3 %) (5.8 %) Non-Programming 7,598 7,412 2.5 % 1.0 % Total Operating Expenses $11,548 $11,537 0.1 % (1.4 %) Adjusted EBITDA $6,099 $6,479 (5.9 %) (6.1 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 34.6 % 36.0 % (140) bps (110) bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. The changes in Adjusted EBITDA margins are presented as year/year basis point changes in the rounded Adjusted EBITDA margins. Beginning in the first quarter of 2025, commission revenue from the sale of certain direct to consumer (“DTC”) streaming services and revenue related to certain equipment are presented in video revenue. Previously, these amounts were presented in domestic broadband and international connectivity. Prior periods have been reclassified to reflect the current year presentation.

Revenue for Residential Connectivity & Platforms decreased compared to the prior year period, reflecting decreases in video, advertising, other and broadband revenue, partially offset by increases in domestic wireless and international connectivity revenue. Domestic broadband revenue decreased due to a decline in the number of domestic broadband customers, partially offset by higher average rates. Domestic wireless revenue increased primarily due to an increase in the number of customer lines and device sales. International connectivity revenue increased primarily due to an increase in broadband revenue from higher average rates as well as the positive impact of foreign currency. Video revenue decreased primarily due to a decline in the number of video customers, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign currency. Advertising revenue decreased primarily due to lower domestic political advertising. Other revenue decreased primarily due to lower residential wireline voice revenue, driven by a decline in the number of customers.

Adjusted EBITDA for Residential Connectivity & Platforms decreased due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower operating expenses when excluding the impact of foreign currency. Programming expenses decreased primarily due to a decline in the number of domestic video customers, partially offset by rate increases under our domestic programming contracts, an increase in programming expenses for our international sports networks and the impact of foreign currency. Non-programming expenses increased primarily reflecting an increase in direct product costs mainly due to higher mobile device sales, the impact of foreign currency and higher marketing and promotion costs, partially offset by lower other expenses. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.6%.

Business Services Connectivity

($ in millions) Constant

Currency

Change5 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue $2,590 $2,448 5.8% 5.8% Operating Expenses 1,186 1,085 9.3% 9.2% Adjusted EBITDA $1,405 $1,363 3.1% 3.1% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 54.2 % 55.7 % (150) bps (150) bps Change percentages represent year/year growth rates. The changes in Adjusted EBITDA margins are presented as year/year basis point changes in the rounded Adjusted EBITDA margins.

Revenue for Business Services Connectivity increased primarily due to an increase in revenue from enterprise solutions offerings, including the results from a recent acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA for Business Services Connectivity increased due to higher revenue, partially offset by higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increases in direct product costs, which include the results from a recent acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 54.2%.

Content & Experiences

($ in millions) 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Content & Experiences Revenue Media $7,620 $7,222 5.5 % Studios 3,027 3,269 (7.4 %) Theme Parks 2,893 2,374 21.9 % Headquarters & Other 11 17 (33.5 %) Eliminations (817 ) (804 ) (1.5 %) Total Content & Experiences Revenue $12,736 $12,078 5.4 % Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA Media ($122 ) $298 (140.9 %) Studios 351 569 (38.4 %) Theme Parks 1,035 838 23.5 % Headquarters & Other (306 ) (189 ) (62.2 %) Eliminations 47 (26 ) N M Total Content & Experiences Adjusted EBITDA $1,005 $1,491 (32.6 %) NM=comparison not meaningful.

Revenue for Content & Experiences increased compared to the prior year period driven primarily by Theme Parks and Media, partially offset by a decrease in Studios. Adjusted EBITDA for Content & Experiences decreased primarily due to declines in Media and Studios, partially offset by growth in Theme Parks.

Media

($ in millions) 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue Domestic Advertising $2,684 $2,645 1.5 % Domestic Distribution 3,038 2,885 5.3 % International Networks 1,297 1,090 19.0 % Other 602 603 (0.1 %) Total Revenue $7,620 $7,222 5.5 % Operating Expenses 7,742 6,923 11.8 % Adjusted EBITDA ($122 ) $298 (140.9 %)

Revenue for Media increased due to higher international networks, domestic distribution and domestic advertising revenue. Domestic advertising revenue increased primarily due to an increase in revenue at Peacock, partially offset by lower revenue at our networks. The increase in advertising revenue includes the positive impact from the launch of the NBA this quarter. Domestic distribution revenue increased primarily due to higher revenue at Peacock, driven by an increase in paid subscribers compared to the prior year period, partially offset by lower revenue at our linear television networks. International networks revenue increased primarily due to an increase in revenue associated with the distribution of sports networks and the positive impact of foreign currency.

Adjusted EBITDA for Media decreased due to higher operating expenses, which more than offset higher revenue. The increase in operating expenses primarily reflects higher programming costs at Peacock and elevated sports rights expenses on our linear networks, both of which include costs associated with the launch of the NBA this quarter. Media results include $1.6 billion of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $552 million related to Peacock, compared to $1.3 billion of revenue and an Adjusted EBITDA6 loss of $372 million in the prior year period.

Studios

($ in millions) 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue Content Licensing $2,186 $2,383 (8.3 %) Theatrical 411 515 (20.2 %) Other 430 371 15.8 % Total Revenue $3,027 $3,269 (7.4 %) Operating Expenses 2,676 2,700 (0.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA $351 $569 (38.4 %)

Revenue for Studios decreased due to lower content licensing and theatrical revenue. Content licensing revenue decreased primarily due to the timing of when content was made available by our television and film studios. Theatrical revenue decreased primarily due to tougher comparisons against prior-year releases, including Wicked and The Wild Robot, versus current-quarter titles Wicked: For Good and Black Phone 2.

Adjusted EBITDA for Studios decreased due to lower revenue and consistent operating expenses. The consistent operating expenses primarily reflected higher marketing and promotion expenses due to increased spending on recent and upcoming theatrical film releases, offset by lower programming and production expenses, mainly due to lower costs associated with theatrical releases and lower content licensing sales at our television studios.

Theme Parks

($ in millions) 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Revenue $2,893 $2,374 21.9% Operating Expenses 1,858 1,535 21.0% Adjusted EBITDA $1,035 $838 23.5%

Revenue for Theme Parks increased due to higher revenue at domestic theme parks, driven by the successful opening of Epic Universe in May 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for Theme Parks increased, reflecting higher revenue, which more than offset higher operating expenses. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to operating costs associated with Epic Universe.

Headquarters & Other

Content & Experiences Headquarters & Other includes overhead, personnel costs and costs associated with corporate initiatives. Headquarters & Other Adjusted EBITDA loss in the fourth quarter was $306 million, compared to a loss of $189 million in the prior year period.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between our Content & Experiences segments, the most significant being content licensing between the Studios and Media segments, which are affected by the timing of recognition of content licenses. Revenue eliminations were $817 million, compared to $804 million in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were a benefit of $47 million, compared to a loss of $26 million in the prior year period.

Corporate, Other and Eliminations

($ in millions) 4th Quarter 2025 2024 Change Corporate & Other Revenue $858 $784 9.5 % Operating Expenses 1,467 1,268 15.7 % Adjusted EBITDA ($608 ) ($484 ) (25.7 %) Eliminations Revenue ($1,521 ) ($1,411 ) 7.8 % Operating Expenses (1,521 ) (1,369 ) 11.1 % Adjusted EBITDA $— ($42 ) (100.3 %)

Corporate & Other

Corporate & Other primarily includes overhead and personnel costs; our Sky-branded video services and television networks in Germany; Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Xumo. Corporate & Other Adjusted EBITDA decreased primarily reflecting higher costs related to corporate functions.

Eliminations

Amounts represent eliminations of transactions between Connectivity & Platforms, Content & Experiences and other businesses, the most significant being distribution of television network programming between the Media and Residential Connectivity & Platforms segments. Revenue eliminations were $1.5 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in the prior year period, and Adjusted EBITDA eliminations were flat compared to a loss of $42 million in the prior year period.

Notes: 1 We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation and diluted earnings per common share attributable to Comcast Corporation shareholders, respectively, adjusted to exclude the effects of the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, investments that investors may want to evaluate separately (such as based on fair value) and the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges that affect period-over-period comparisons. See Table 5 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 2 We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Comcast Corporation before net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax expense, investment and other income (loss), net, interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and other operating gains and losses (such as impairment charges related to fixed and intangible assets and gains or losses on the sale of long-lived assets), if any. From time to time, we may exclude from Adjusted EBITDA the impact of certain events, gains, losses or other charges (such as significant legal settlements) that affect the period-to-period comparability of our operating performance. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 3 All earnings per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis. 4 We define Free Cash Flow as net cash provided by operating activities (as stated in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows) reduced by capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets. From time to time, we may exclude from Free Cash Flow the impact of certain cash receipts or payments (such as significant legal settlements) that affect period-to-period comparability. Cash payments related to certain capital or intangible assets, such as the construction of Universal Beijing Resort, are presented separately in our Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows and are therefore excluded from capital expenditures and cash paid for intangible assets for Free Cash Flow. See Table 4 for reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measure. 5 Constant currency growth rates are calculated by comparing the results for each comparable prior year period adjusted to reflect the average exchange rates from each current year period presented rather than the actual exchange rates that were in effect during the respective periods. See Table 6 for reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures. 6 Adjusted EBITDA is the measure of profit or loss for our segments. From time to time, we may present Adjusted EBITDA for components of our reportable segments, such as Peacock. We believe these measures are useful to evaluate our financial results and provide a basis of comparison to others, although our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA for components are presented on a consistent basis with the respective segments and disaggregated in accordance with GAAP. Numerical information is presented on a rounded basis using actual amounts, unless otherwise noted. The change in Peacock paid subscribers is calculated using rounded paid subscriber amounts. Minor differences in totals and percentage calculations may exist due to rounding.

