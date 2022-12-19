Comcast Promotes Amy Lynch to President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced it has promoted Amy Lynch to President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division. Lynch will be responsible for all Comcast Cable operations in 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia, serving approximately 8 million customers.





“ Amy is an exceptional leader with deep operational, financial and management expertise,” said Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “ In addition to focusing on driving innovation and growth, Amy is known for building high-performing teams, developing talent and fostering an inclusive and diverse culture. I’m thrilled to have Amy join our leadership team in this role.”

Lynch will succeed Kevin Casey, who after 17 years of leading the Northeast Division, in addition to time spent in key roles managing the company’s network and technical operations, announced his retirement in October 2022.

“ Kevin Casey’s career has spanned 40 years and his legacy has made a positive and lasting impact to the Northeast Division, our company and our industry,” said Watson. “ Kevin instilled an entrepreneurial mindset and a strong culture of teamwork in the Division, and I’d like to thank him for his partnership and friendship. I look forward to continued success in the Division under Amy’s leadership.”

Lynch has more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications, media and technology, including 18 years at Comcast Cable in a variety of functions, including Sales & Marketing, Technical Operations, Engineering & Construction, Care, Customer Experience and Finance. In her most recent position, she served as Comcast West Division Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Operations. In this role, Amy had responsibility for all aspects of customer experience strategy, care and technical operations, logistics and tools. Previously, Amy served as Regional Senior Vice President of both the Mountain West and former Washington Regions for the West Division.

Amy has received many honors and recognitions over the years. For the last 10 years, she has been named to Cablefax Magazine’s Top 100 Regional Power Players, in addition to being named one of San Francisco Business Times’ Most Influential Women as well as one of Seattle’s Woman to Watch. She is an active member of her community, serving on several boards and committees including, Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, Colorado’s Woman’s Foundation and Colorado Community Colleges.

