<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Comcast Promotes Amy Lynch to President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division
Business Wire

Comcast Promotes Amy Lynch to President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division

di Business Wire

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Comcast today announced it has promoted Amy Lynch to President of Comcast Cable’s Northeast Division. Lynch will be responsible for all Comcast Cable operations in 14 northeastern states from Maine through Virginia and the District of Columbia, serving approximately 8 million customers.


Amy is an exceptional leader with deep operational, financial and management expertise,” said Dave Watson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “In addition to focusing on driving innovation and growth, Amy is known for building high-performing teams, developing talent and fostering an inclusive and diverse culture. I’m thrilled to have Amy join our leadership team in this role.”

Lynch will succeed Kevin Casey, who after 17 years of leading the Northeast Division, in addition to time spent in key roles managing the company’s network and technical operations, announced his retirement in October 2022.

Kevin Casey’s career has spanned 40 years and his legacy has made a positive and lasting impact to the Northeast Division, our company and our industry,” said Watson. “Kevin instilled an entrepreneurial mindset and a strong culture of teamwork in the Division, and I’d like to thank him for his partnership and friendship. I look forward to continued success in the Division under Amy’s leadership.”

Lynch has more than 25 years of experience in telecommunications, media and technology, including 18 years at Comcast Cable in a variety of functions, including Sales & Marketing, Technical Operations, Engineering & Construction, Care, Customer Experience and Finance. In her most recent position, she served as Comcast West Division Senior Vice President of Customer Experience and Customer Operations. In this role, Amy had responsibility for all aspects of customer experience strategy, care and technical operations, logistics and tools. Previously, Amy served as Regional Senior Vice President of both the Mountain West and former Washington Regions for the West Division.

Amy has received many honors and recognitions over the years. For the last 10 years, she has been named to Cablefax Magazine’s Top 100 Regional Power Players, in addition to being named one of San Francisco Business Times’ Most Influential Women as well as one of Seattle’s Woman to Watch. She is an active member of her community, serving on several boards and committees including, Girls Inc. of Metro Denver, Colorado’s Woman’s Foundation and Colorado Community Colleges.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with over 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, Peacock, NBC News, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contacts

Media:
Daniel Friedman

daniel_friedman@comcast.com
215-300-7667

Articoli correlati

OneStream Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
Placements in ability to execute and completeness of vision position OneStream in the Leaders Quadrant BIRMINGHAM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneStream, a leading...
Continua a leggere

Global Permanent Magnets Market Report 2022: Featuring Hitachi, TDK Corporation, Electron Energy, Adams Magnetic & More – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Global Permanent Magnets Market Size By Type, By End-Use Industry, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has...
Continua a leggere

Sunil Rajasekar Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Billtrust

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, today announced that Sunil Rajasekar has been appointed Chief Executive...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

OneStream Recognized as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Financial Planning Software

Business Wire